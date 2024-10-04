Medical Lighting Technologies Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Medical Lighting Technologies Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical lighting technologies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.18 billion in 2023 to $3.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing healthcare infrastructure, enhanced surgical procedures, rise in minimally invasive surgeries, focus on patient comfort, demand for energy-efficient solutions, demand for energy-efficient solutions, global healthcare spending increase.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The medical lighting technologies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $4.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards human-centric lighting, advancements in color rendering, remote and telemedicine trends, focus on environmental sustainability, enhancing operating room lighting, enhanced operating room lighting. Major trends in the forecast period include led technology dominance, advancements in surgical lighting, integration of smart lighting solutions, uv-c disinfection lighting, collaborations for technological integration, telemedicine and video conferencing lighting solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Lighting Technologies Market

Increasing demand for better healthcare facilities is expected to propel the growth of the medical lighting technologies market going forward. Healthcare facilities refer to residential care institutions, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities for people with mental illnesses, or intermediate care facilities for people with mental retardation. Lighting is critical in the healthcare setting since it is used in ICUs, operating rooms, and other critical places. High-quality lighting is required to offer a secure and comfortable atmosphere for patients, hospital personnel, and visitors.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Medical Lighting Technologies Market Growth?

Key players in the medical lighting technologies market include A-Dec Inc., Brandon Medical Company Limited, Burton Medical LLC, Daray Limited, Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Eaton Corporation plc, Excelitas Technologies Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Ltd., Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, KLS Martin SE & Co., Merivaara Corporation, Steris plc, Stryker Corporation, Trilux GmbH & Co KG, Welch Allyn Inc., Wolfspeed Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., 3M Company, Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corp., Capsule Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Danaher Corp., DNA Script SAS, Endologix Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Fujifilm Ltd., Grail Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc..

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Medical Lighting Technologies Market Overview?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical lighting technologies market. Major companies operating in the medical lighting technology market are focused on developing new technological solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market..

How Is The Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Surgical Lamps, Examination lights, Speciality lights, Accessories

2) By Technology: LED, Halogen, Incandescent, Other Technologies

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Dental Hospitals, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Medical Lighting Technologies Market

North America was the largest region in the medical lighting technologies market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical lighting technologies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Medical Lighting Technologies Market Definition

Medical lighting technologies refer to the technology that properly exposes the subject's real color and has the added benefit of several groupings of tiny light sources mounted at different angles to aid in shadow reduction for a more uniform surgical light. The medical lighting technologies are used to allow personnel to perform duties such as monitoring thermometers and creating charts at the bedside.

