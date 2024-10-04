Council of Ministers appoints new heads for public companies EDTL and BTL

Fri. 04 of Outubro of 2024, 08:35h

At its meetings on September 25th and October 2nd, 2024, the Council of Ministers approved two Government Resolutions appointing Marito Ferreira as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eletricidade de Timor-Leste, E.P. (EDTL, E.P.) and Gustavo da Cruz as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Empresa Pública Bee Timor-Leste (BTL, E.P.), respectively, for 4-year terms. These appointments imply the dismissal of the previous presidents, Paulo da Silva (EDTL) and Carlos Peloi dos Reis (BTL), and take effect on November 1st, 2024.

Both companies, established in 2020, have the mission of ensuring the efficient provision of essential services to the population. EDTL, E.P. is responsible for improving and expanding the electricity supply network throughout the country, while BTL, E.P. aims to manage and supply water and sanitation, ensuring quality and accessibility to these fundamental services.