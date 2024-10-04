DOH ALERTS PUBLIC TO ANSWERS BRAND DOG FOOD RECALL DUE TO POTENTIAL SALMONELLA ANDLISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES CONTAMINATION

Posted on Oct 3, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Lystn, LLC for certain lots of raw dog food products because of potential Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were sold directly to consumers online and through local boutique pet stores. The FDB is following up with local pet stores to ensure that the recalled products are no longer available for sale.

Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Pets do not always display symptoms when infected with Salmonella, but signs can include vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), fever, loss of appetite and/or decreased activity level. If your pet has these symptoms, consult a veterinarian promptly. You should also be aware that infected pets can shed the bacteria in their feces without showing signs of being sick.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection in pets that eat Listeria-contaminated food. Listeriosis illnesses in pets are rare, and infected pets may display symptoms including mild to severe diarrhea, anorexia, fever, nervousness, muscular and respiratory issues, miscarriage, depression, shock and death. Pets exposed to contaminated food can also be asymptomatic. Infected pets, even those without symptoms, can transfer Listeria monocytogenes through their feces and saliva into the home environment and to people and other pets in the household. If your pet has eaten the recalled product(s) identified as below, please contact your veterinarian immediately.

People can become infected with Salmonella and/or Listeria monocytogenes illness by handling the contaminated products, having contact with pets that have eaten the contaminated products, and/or having contact with surfaces that have touched the contaminated food, such as bowls, utensils or countertops. Risk of illness increases if people do not thoroughly wash their hands after handling the food or having contact with their pet, or by not thoroughly cleaning contaminated surfaces. Risk of illness also increases for those who are very young, very old, or have weak immune systems.

People infected with Salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most people recover without treatment, but in some people, the diarrhea may be severe enough to require hospitalization. In these patients, the Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the blood stream and then to other body sites unless the person is treated promptly. Consult your health care provider if you have symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Listeria monocytogenes can also cause listeriosis in people, a disease that can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and or diarrhea. Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after exposure, symptoms will usually start within several days from exposure, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis may be treated with antibiotics. Contact your health care provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having been exposed to any of the recalled products.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products. The FDB advises consumers to check for the products listed below by “best used-by date” (BUBD) and do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Use gloves — do not touch the food product with bare hands — and seal the contaminated food in a plastic trash bag and dispose to make it inaccessible to children, pets and wildlife. Areas that may have touched the contaminated product should be sanitized.

If you have any recalled products and would like a refund, please submit a receipt, product pictures and the retailer’s information to [email protected]. For additional inquiries, you can also email ANSWERS Pet Food at the same address.

Product descriptions and relevant information for the recalled products are listed below:

