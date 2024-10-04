Air Force Recruiting Service celebrates meeting goal with bell-ringing ceremony

The Air Force Recruiting Service reached a significant milestone as it marked the achievement of its Fiscal Year 2024 recruiting goal with a time-honored bell-ringing ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on Oct. 1.

The bell-ringing tradition, a cornerstone of AFRS culture, symbolizes the successful completion of the year’s recruitment target. Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, AFRS commander, led the event, which was attended by military personnel, civilian staff, and key leaders from the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.

“It’s an incredible honor to stand here today and ring this bell, signifying the relentless hard work and dedication of our recruiters and partners,” Amrhein said. “This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team and the resilience shown in overcoming the many challenges we faced this year.”

The celebration, held at the AFRS headquarters, highlighted the combined efforts of recruiters across the nation, for both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force.

“The ringing of this bell signifies more than meeting goal, it’s the acknowledgment of what our recruiters do to support the next generation of Airman and Guardians and ultimately, the Warfighter,” said Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, command chief of AFRS, "It's recognition of their tireless work, after all, combat readiness begins here!"

The AFRS achieved its FY24 goal across all components, with the active duty Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Space Force all meeting their respective recruitment targets. This accomplishment comes in the wake of an increasingly competitive recruiting landscape, where the military is often vying with the private sector for top talent.

This year’s recruiting success can be attributed to a combination of innovative recruitment strategies, policies and initiatives. Throughout FY24, recruiters engaged with communities nationwide through outreach events, social media campaigns, and partnerships with high schools and universities. The inclusion of virtual recruitment tools allowed AFRS to reach a broader and more diverse pool of candidates.

“This is such a fantastic way to close out FY24,” Amrhein said. “There is no way this would have happen without the recruiter’s hard work and dedication to our mission.”

The AFRS will now look ahead to FY25, with plans to continue refining its recruitment strategies to meet the evolving needs of the Air and Space Forces.

To learn more about the Air Force and Space Force and discover full and part-time opportunities, visit our website www.AirForce.com or www.SpaceForce.com. To speak with a recruiter near you, click here.