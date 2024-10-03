WYDOT to complete final paving work of the season on WYO 22 & WYO 390

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be working on the final paving work of the season on Wyoming State Highway 22 and Wyoming State Highway 390 starting next week. Beginning Monday, October 7, weather permitting, WYDOT, with crews from Ames Construction, Inc. and Evans Construction, will place a final layer of asphalt in construction areas along WYO 22 and WYO 390. Additionally, crews will pave the turn and approach from WYO 22 to Emily Stevens Park Road.

WYDOT delayed the last bit of paving work from the summer until now, in order to take advantage of lower traffic volumes and less disruption. Crews will be working daily during daytime hours, but will maintain the same number of lanes, which is one lane in each direction, throughout paving.

What to Expect:

·Traffic Shifts and Delays: Multiple traffic shifts will occur to accommodate the paving operations. WYDOT will keep one lane open in each direction, but drivers should anticipate congestion and avoid peak travel times if possible.

·Paving Schedule: Paving operations will begin mid-morning on most days after the air temperature reaches the appropriate minimum. Lane shifts will be in place prior to the start of work. Please note that there may be brief periods when lanes are empty while the asphalt cools.

·Safety First: Obey all flaggers and avoid distractions.

·Construction Timeline:

o WYO 390: Work will begin on Monday, October 7th, at the north edge of the concrete intersection and continue to the boat ramp road. Estimated completion: 1-2 days.

o WYO 22: Crews will move to WYO 22 on Tuesday or Wednesday, pending completion of WYO 390. They will pave from the start of the concrete intersection west towards the Stilson entrance. Estimated completion: 1-2 days.

o Emily Stevens Park Entrance Road: On Thursday, October 10th, pending completion of the WYO 22 stretch, crews will pave the turn from WYO 22 and the narrow approach across the pathway to the access road. Vehicles will be directed around the work zone. Bikers and pedestrians should remain alert to the paving operations.

Unforeseen circumstances may necessitate adjustments to the schedule. WYDOT remains committed to keeping the public informed and prioritizes the safety of all travelers and construction crews. Please reduce speed while traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to adjusted traffic patterns, signage, and flaggers’ instructions.