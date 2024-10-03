Monterey Financial Services: 30+ Years of Leading Nationwide Finance Solutions With Hometown Heart

Monterey Financial

Driving Awareness for San Diego Humane Society & Promoting Responsible Pet Care Education

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterey Financial Services (MFS), a San Diego-based company nationally recognized for its innovative financial solutions for over three decades, has always been dedicated to giving back to its local community. Staying true to its roots, MFS is partnering with San Diego Humane Society , a local nonprofit organization focused on animal wellness and care, to raise awareness and educate the community about the importance of responsible pet ownership.Join MFS and San Diego Humane Society on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, from 10 am-12 pm at its Oceanside Campus located at 572 Airport Road, Oceanside, CA 92058. This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of both organizations to make a real impact in the lives of animals in need within the local community. Activities include a donation drive to provide essential supplies, educational initiatives on responsible pet ownership, and opportunities to learn about volunteering. Together, MFS and San Diego Humane Society aim to make a positive difference in the local San Diego community.In addition to volunteer opportunities, requested donations include:- Non-perishable pet food- New pet supplies- New or gently used towels and bedding- New or gently used X-pens- Cardboard box tops or trays- Newspaper​​WHO: "Rescue animals have an extraordinary way of bringing joy and love into our lives and they need us now more than ever," said Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations at San Diego Humane Society. "We’re delighted to host this annual event with the generous backing of Monterey Financial Services, whose support reflects a deep commitment to the wellbeing of our furry friends."John Owens, Executive Vice President of Monterey Financial Services, adds, "The bond between humans and pets is truly special. We are honored to support the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to ensure that shelter animals receive the care they deserve, knowing the positive impact these animals have on our lives."WHEN: Mark your calendars for Wednesday, October 9th, from 10 am to 12 pm.WHERE: Join us at San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside Campus located at 572 Airport Road, Oceanside, CA 92058.WHY: This collaboration between San Diego Humane Society and Monterey Financial Services is driven by the shared belief that every pet deserves a loving home. Through this partnership, we aim to promote responsible pet ownership and create a more fulfilling and rewarding experience for both animals and their human companions. Research from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the numerous benefits pets bring, including combating loneliness, easing depression, and encouraging a healthier, more active lifestyle.HOW: For more information or to arrange an interview with John Owens, the VP of Monterey Financial, please reach out to Jessica Kopach at the JKO Agency. Discover more about Monterey Financial and connect with their team of experienced industry professionals at montereyfinancial.com. You can also contact them directly or call 1-800-456-2225 for any inquiries.###About Monterey Financial Services:Monterey's mission statement: To empower every business with the ability to optimize their sales through financing while maximizing growth and cash recovery. Monterey Financial Services has forged a reputation for unparalleled customer service, developing tailor-made consumer finance solutions for businesses selling products and services to consumers. Solutions are built to fit clients’ requirements, whether they bundle Monterey services together or use what appeals to their specific needs. With services such as consumer finance, rent-to-own financing, loan servicing, custodial services, and delinquent debt collections, clients have the opportunity to profit from consumer receivables of all credit classifications and all stages of the receivables life cycle. With industry-leading results, Monterey remains committed to combining the best technology with its talented staff to achieve a primary objective for its clients to optimize portfolio performance. For further information, please visit the company's website at www.montereyfinancial.com About San Diego Humane SocietySan Diego Humane Society’s scope of social responsibility goes beyond adopting animals. We offer programs that strengthen the human-animal bond, prevent cruelty and neglect, provide medical care, educate the community and serve as a safety net for all pet families. Serving San Diego County since 1880, San Diego Humane Society has campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona, and San Diego. For more information, please visit sdhumane.org.

