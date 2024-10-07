X-Arcade Introduces Arcade2TV-XR: The Next Evolution Of Arcade Gaming

The new Arcade2TV-XR full-sized retro controller

The Arcade2TV-XR, a retro gaming controller designed to feel like a full-sized arcade machine, compatible with Meta Quest VR headsets, gaming consoles and more.

We’re excited to offer a product that connects the past and future of gaming in such a unique way. At X-arcade, we believe gaming should be fun and immersive.” — James Chen, CEO, X-Arcade

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-Arcade is happy to announce its newest product, the Arcade2TV-XR , a retro gaming controller for the high-technology gamer. Arcade2TV-XR is designed to feel like a full-sized arcade machine controller connectable to a wide range of devices including Meta Quest 2/3, PC, MAC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and more, using optional adapters (sold separately). Whether someone is a longtime arcade fan or just starting to explore classic games, the Arcade2TV-XR is a customizable, multi-platform arcade experience designed to bring the excitement of classic and modern gaming home.Since the invention of the classic arcade machine, people have been fighting for the top score, smashing buttons, flicking the joystick, and enjoying the feel of a full-sized control panel. That panel was attached to the cabinet and paired with only one game. Arcade2TV-XR gets rid of any limitations by allowing players to connect to any console or game and adjust its design. Arcade2TV-XR is customizable to enhance any gaming setup with the ability to build unique key mappings, choose RGB lighting effects, interchangeable joystick knobs and restrictor gates, and wheels for easy movement (allowing you to reposition your arcade setup). Whether you prefer to game while standing or sitting, the Arcade2TV-XR offers four adjustable height settings, making it comfortable for gamers of all ages.“Bringing Arcade2TV-XR to life has been a passion project. We’re excited to offer a product that connects the past and future of gaming in such a unique way. At Xarcade, we believe gaming should be fun and immersive. The Arcade2TV-XR embodies that spirit by combining retro arcade magic with modern gaming technology.” -- James Chen, CEO of X-ArcadeWith the Arcade2TV-XR, users can take advantage of exciting features, including multiplayer support for friends and family, exclusive virtual reality games from Pumpkin VR , adjustable height settings, and compatibility with modern consoles for a seamless setup. Built to last, the Arcade2TV-XR is equipped with high-quality joysticks and buttons rated for over 10 million uses, ensuring durability and responsiveness in every game. Arcade gaming will never be the same with Arcade2TV-XR. Play any compatible game the ‘retro’ way.X-Arcade, the flagship brand of Xgaming, creates authentic arcade gaming products. Appealing to the nostalgia for the Golden Age of arcade gaming using industrial-grade, 100% authentic designs that re-create the 80's arcade experience in the home. X-Arcade™ has birthed an entire industry of retro-arcade gaming. What began as a three-person operation has grown into a leading video game accessory brand worldwide serving professional athletes, celebrities, industry-leading companies, universities, and everyday nostalgia-seekers.Gamers can bring the arcade experience home now. By preordering the Arcade2TV-XR today, every preorder gets a free soundbar to enhance their setup. Plus, X-Arcade is excited to announce a partnership with Micro Center to make Arcade2TV-XR available in stores, allowing customers to experience and purchase the product in person. Micro Center has partnered with us for this release, further extending our reach and accessibility. Don’t miss the chance to elevate the gaming experience with Arcade2TV-XR, where the magic of retro gaming meets the technology of today.

Introducing the Arcade2TV-XR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.