NY Army National Guard Soldiers Headed to S.C.

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York Army National Guard has deployed 20 engineer Soldiers from units that specialize in road construction and repair to South Carolina to assist with recovery in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Additionally, 17 pieces of heavy equipment, including dump trucks, back hoes, front end loaders and cranes, accompanied the Soldiers.

“New Yorkers lead by example and help our neighbors in times of despair,” Governor Hochul said. “These additional resources and expert personnel being sent to South Carolina will assist in the cleanup and recovery of the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, and help improve the quality of life for the civilians living there. I thank these brave New Yorkers for answering the call and look forward to their safe return.”

The Soldiers deployed on October 3 are assigned to the 2024 Engineer Battalion and are based in Horseheads and Camp Smith Training Sites near Peekskill. The Soldiers will report into the South Carolina Army National Guard’s Readiness Center in Greenville, South Carolina.

This deployment is the latest in New York’s efforts to support the southern region impacted by Hurricane Helene. On September 26, Governor Hochul deployed a swift water rescue team and equipment to North Carolina before Hurricane Helene’s landfall. This team was deployed to Yancey County, North Carolina and consisted of 16 personnel, two canines and emergency response equipment to assist impacted communities.

On September 29, Governor Hochul directed the New York National Guard to deploy 16 Soldiers and three heavy lift helicopters from Rochester to the South Carolina Army National Guard’s flight facility in Greenville. Those Soldiers have been flying food and water in support of North Carolina’s relief efforts in the Asheville area. To date, they have moved 65,000 pounds of relief supplies and 15 emergency personnel.

On September 30, Governor Hochul sent a 30-member Incident Management Team to Asheville, North Carolina to assist there with Hurricane Helene recovery. The specialized multi-agency and local government team was deployed to provide operational support for response activities.

Division of Homeland Security Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New Yorkers always help their neighbors, and we are grateful to those who are already on the ground lending a hand to those impacted by Hurricane Helene. This additional support will provide further assistance to those whose lives have been uprooted by this storm and we will continue to do all we can to aid in these efforts.”

Major General Ray Shields said, “At the direction of Governor Hochul, the New York Army National Guard is proud to answer a request for help from the South Carolina National Guard and deploy an Army engineer team along with their heavy equipment to South Carolina to help with storm recovery. Our Soldiers and Airmen are always ready to respond when needed, either overseas or here at home and today our Soldiers proved once again that they are ‘always ready, always there.’ I am extremely grateful for the men and women of the New York National Guard.”