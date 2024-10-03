Auditor General DeFoor: Albert Gallatin Area Senior High School and Riverview Junior-Senior High School are Preparing Students for Future Financial Success

UNIONTOWN, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today presented Albert Gallatin Area Senior High School in Uniontown, Fayette County, and Riverview Junior-Senior High School in Oakmont, Allegheny County, with a commendation recognizing the school district for their efforts in promoting financial literacy and preparing students for a brighter and more financially secure future.

“Albert Gallatin Area Senior High School and Riverview Junior-Senior High School have demonstrated a strong commitment to the future success of its students by offering a dedicated financial literacy course as part of its curriculum,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Knowing how money works is an essential part of life, and the skills these students are learning will help them on their journey to financial success. I commend each school district for taking steps to ensure their students are prepared for the future, and I’m so proud to present them with this recognition for their great work.”

Auditor General DeFoor is visiting high schools throughout October as part of National Financial Planning Month, which encourages individuals to make smart money choices through budgeting and financial planning. He has spent more than three years promoting financial literacy through his ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since ‘Be Money $mart’ launched in 2021, Auditor General DeFoor has:

“We want to highlight local efforts to promote financial literacy,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “If you are promoting financial literacy in your community, please reach out to us at news@paauditor.gov so we can highlight your work.”

