Stantec Announces Passing of Board Member Dr. Patricia D. Galloway

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE:STN



Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, announced that Dr. Patricia D. Galloway, a member of its Board of Directors, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

“Pat was a valued member of the Board, colleague and friend, and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing,” said Doug Ammerman, Chair of Stantec’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the entire Board, we express our deepest sympathies and condolences to Pat’s family and friends for their loss.”

A member of Stantec’s Board of Directors since May 2020, Dr. Galloway also served on the Board’s Corporate Governance and Compensation, and Sustainability and Safety committees. With more than 40 years of experience specializing in energy and construction matters, Dr. Galloway leaves behind a monumental legacy as a renowned leader in civil engineering, gigaproject construction, and dispute resolution.

“Pat was an exceptional person and a trailblazer in the industry. She was a proud supporter of inclusion, diversity and equity, having served as the first female president of the American Society of Civil Engineers. She will be greatly missed,” said Gord Johnston, Stantec’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about Dr. Galloway’s illustrious career, please visit this link https://www.pegasus-global.com/team.

