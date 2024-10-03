Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,415 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: APEGA’s Rock & Fossil Clinic to welcome hundreds of families to the University of Alberta this Saturday

For Immediate Release

Edmonton, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is inviting media to attend the 31st annual Rock & Fossil Clinic at the University of Alberta on Saturday, October 5th.


Hundreds of families have registered to take part in hands-on learning experiences in geoscience, including exploring interactive exhibits, bringing in their own rock and fossil finds for identification by professional geoscientists, and touring the geoscience garden.

Check out our Rock & Fossil page for more detailed session information.

When:                 Saturday, October 5, 2024
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Note: Activities will be occurring throughout the day, and we anticipate 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as the best window for media interviews and opportunities.

      Where:                 Earth Sciences Building (ESB) and
Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science (CCIS)
The University of Alberta
11335 Saskatchewan Dr. NW
Edmonton, Alberta
Note: Media, please check in at the APEGA registration table located in the first-floor hallway of the Earth Sciences Building.

Attachments 


Andrew MacKendrick
The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA)
 825-966-5815
media@apega.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media Advisory: APEGA’s Rock & Fossil Clinic to welcome hundreds of families to the University of Alberta this Saturday

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more