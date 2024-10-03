Kirby McInerney LLP is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Centuri Holdings, Inc. (CTRI)

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Centuri Holdings, Inc. (“Centuri” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRI). The ongoing investigation concerns whether Centuri and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 26, 2024, Centuri disclosed that its CEO would be resigning. On this news, the price of Centuri shares declined by $3.96, or approximately 15.6%, to close to $21.33 per share on June 27, 2024.

On July 29, 2024, Centuri released its second quarter 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates due to, among other things, “reduced offshore wind activities primarily due to the cancellation of a project in late 2023.” On this news, the price of Centuri shares declined by $4.53, or approximately 22.4%, from $20.25 on July 28, 2024 to close at $15.72 per share on July 29, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Centuri securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

