Emmy Award-Winning Journalist & INROADS Alumnus Jorge Estevez to Host the 11th Annual INROADS Visiones Benefit Reception

Reception to support Hispanic students through life-changing scholarship and career readiness programs

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, INROADS is celebrating its 11th annual Visiones Benefit Reception, a fundraiser that brings community and business leaders together to support the advancement of Hispanic students. INROADS is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to developing the leadership of talented and underrepresented youth, working to elevate and accelerate students throughout their career journeys, all while contributing to a more diverse, inclusive and equitable corporate America. The Visiones Benefit Reception will take place at the Buckhead Club Atlanta at 3344 Peachtree Rd NE, 26th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326 on Oct. 10, 2024 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Recognizing that Hispanic talent enriches the composition and culture of business and society, INROADS is dedicated to cultivating and uplifting the next generation of Hispanic leaders through scholarships and access to paid internship opportunities at more than 200 top employers across the country. During the reception, the 2024 recipients of the Myrna Garcia Visiones Scholarship will be announced and recognized. To date, 90 Hispanic scholars have received nearly $250,000 in scholarship funds to help them achieve their aspirations.

“My INROADS internship experience helped me develop new skills and gain knowledge that will be valuable in my career. I was also honored to receive the 2023 Myrna Garcia Visiones Scholarship Award, which allowed me to complete my final semester of college without the burden of worrying about tuition,” said Axel Pineda, senior at the University of Houston-Downtown and INROADS intern. “My aspiration for the future is to become a Certified Public Accountant and progress my career at one of the most prestigious accounting firms. I am committed to continuous learning and growth, with the ultimate goal of achieving success that allows me to give back to my community.”

INROADS Alumnus and 16-time Emmy award-winning journalist, Jorge Estevez will host the Visiones Benefit Reception. Jorge Estevez is an anchor at WSB-TV Channel 2 in Atlanta with more than 20 years of experience as a journalist. The son of Cuban immigrants, with a Puerto Rican background, Jorge is originally from West New York, New Jersey, where he participated in the INROADS Internship Program and later graduated from Rutgers University with a dual degree in journalism and communication.

This year, INROADS is excited to present its inaugural Visiones Community Impact Award, which will be given during the event program. The award recognizes a member of the Hispanic community who goes above and beyond to serve and make a difference. The recipient of the 2024 award is Rosan Petrillo, a Senior Manager of Equity, Inclusion & Diversity at Kaiser Permanente’s Georgia Region. Originally from Puerto Rico, Rosan is widely recognized for her exceptional commitment to serving the community, having supported youth via INROADS, Communities in Schools, and the Atlanta Area Boy Scouts of America. She is a champion of KP’s Employee Business Resource Groups, a 2024 DEI Champion of the Year Awardee, 2024 50 Most Influential Latino of Georgia honoree, Graduate of Leadership Cobb Class of 2020, and Board Member of Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, among many others.

“We know that when one student achieves success, it benefits entire families and entire communities. At INROADS, we work passionately to positively impact the lives of the students we serve and support them throughout their entire personal and professional journeys,” said Forest T. Harper, Jr., INROADS President and CEO. “Fundraising events like the Visiones Benefit Reception enable us to offer students best-in-class career readiness training, leadership development, career coaching, mentorship, and access to paid internship opportunities at top employers across the country. These services empower our students to achieve their aspirations, build generational wealth and close the racial wealth gap that persists in our country. We welcome individuals and companies to donate and join us in our mission as sponsors or partners.”

This year’s Visiones event will feature live Latin music from the C.O.T. Band, and guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and networking for an impactful cause. Event tickets are complimentary, and sponsorship opportunities are available. The 2024 INROADS Visiones Benefit Reception is proudly sponsored by Dollar General, UnitedHealth Group, Georgia Natural Gas and Roche. For more information, visit INROADS.org/Visiones.

###

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 164,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves over 500 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube: @INROADSInc.

Sarah Marske Saramar Group smarske@saramargroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.