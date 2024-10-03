

Atlanta, GA – This week, Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp visited communities recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Helene. While meeting with Georgians impacted by the storm and the men and women working to coordinate the response to it, the Governor also ensured the state was taking action to ensure every available resource was directed towards those in need during this time.

Governor and First Lady Tour Impacted Communities

On October 1 and 2, Governor and First Lady Kemp travelled to rural Georgia to visit some of the communities facing the greatest challenges from Hurricane Helene. During stops in Berrien County, Coffee County, Jeff Davis County, Wheeler County, Laurens County, Johnson County, Washington County, Jefferson County, Glascock County, and McDuffie County, the Governor and First Lady met with local emergency management officials and local leaders working to restore power, document damage, and ensure recovery efforts are a success. Additionally, they met with Georgians directly impacted by storm damage and heard what challenges they were still facing in their recovery. Photos from the tour can be found here.

Tour of Lowndes County



On September 28, Governor and First Lady Kemp visited Lowndes County to tour storm damage and provide an update on the state's response. They were joined by GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings, General Dwayne Wilson of the Georgia National Guard, statewide, federal and local elected leaders, and emergency management officials.

Tour of Richmond County and Surrounding Areas



On September 30, Governor and First Lady Kemp toured damage in Richmond County and its surrounding counties, met with those heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene. and provided an update on the state's response. GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings, General Dwayne Wilson of the Georgia National Guard, statewide, federal and local elected leaders, and emergency management officials.



Executive Action



Governor Kemp has taken several actions throughout the week to help ease the recovery from Hurricane Helene statewide:



Monday. September 30:

• The Governor requested an official expedited emergency declaration from FEMA to ensure counties needing assistance received it in an urgent manner.

• He authorized an additional 1,000 Georgia Guard troops to assist with response and recovery efforts.



Tuesday, October 1:

• The Governor issued an executive order extending the state of emergency for all 159 Georgia counties through October 9.

• He urged FEMA to expand their initial federal disaster declaration, resulting in an additional 30 counties being added. The Governor is continuing to advocate for all communities impacted to received the support they need.

• The Georgia Department of Revenue suspended enforcement of state penalties for using dyed diesel on public roads through October 31. This critical step will make it easier for trucks to operate on Georgia's roads and reach communities in need.

• The Governor, with the support of partners in the Georgia General Assembly, suspended the state motor and diesel fuel tax starting on Thursday, Oct. 3rd & and continuing through the duration of the state of emergency. This will help keep costs down in impacted communities facing supply chain disruptions.

• The Governor announced that 41 out of the 90 counties in his request for an expedited disaster declaration from FEMA had received approval. More details here.



Wednesday, October 2:

• Following the Governor's urging, FEMA has agreed to Georgia's request for the federal agency to cover 100% of the costs of cleanup for the first three months of the recovery.



Thursday, October 3:

• Governor Kemp spoke with President Biden thanking him for visiting the state and pushed for more counties to be added to the disaster declaration list and for additional support.

• The Governor also spoke with Secretary Vilsack & Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks to provide an update on needs surrounding access to meals ready-to-eat (MRE).

• The Governor was joined by GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings, General Dwayne Wilson of the Georgia National Guard, GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry, and DPS leadership for a press conference providing the latest updates on the state's response and on the ground conditions.



These actions follow the Governor's actions leading up to and in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Helene:



• On September 24, the Governor declared a state of emergency for all 159 Georgia counties, enabling resources to get to where they were needed for storm preparation & response.

• The State Operations Center was put on full activation to coordinate state agencies' response to the storm.

• On September 27, the Governor issued an executive order expanding the authorization for Georgia Guard troops by 1,000.

