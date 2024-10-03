Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Laser Photonics Corp. (LASE) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Laser Photonics Corp. (“Laser Photonics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LASE) complied with federal securities laws. On October 1, 2024, Capybara Research published a report alleging that the Company “is using decade-old technology recycled from previous failed ventures and is simply repackaging old assets into new companies in a scheme to deceive investors and enrich themselves.” Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Laser Photonics stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/laser-photonics/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  
  
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com


