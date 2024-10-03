AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee VISION Selected to Participate in REPMUS 2024 Exercise Co-Hosted by NATO

Annual event featured UAS industry leaders determined through rigorous selection process

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces the Company was selected to participate in the REPMUS 2024 Exercise co-hosted by NATO. Exercises and demonstrations took place September 9 -27, 2024 in Troia, Portugal.

REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems) is an annual Portuguese Navy (PN)-led, NATO co-hosted exercise, focusing on maritime unmanned system (MUS) capability development. The objective of REPMUS 2024 is to conduct large-scale operational experimentation. The exercise facilitated the engagement of operational communities with the industry and academia, integrating the latest commercial off-the-shelf systems for trials. It also focused on validating experimental tactics, upgraded vehicles, software updates, integrated payloads, and command and control on Maritime Unmanned Systems (MUS) to address key operational issues. The last REPMUS exercise, which took place in September 2023, was attended by more than 25 Navies, 8 NATO entities and more than 30 companies and universities dedicated to research and development in this area.

Bill Irby, AgEagle CEO, commented, “The REPMUS selection process was rigorous, requiring extensive documentation to ensure we met all NATO criteria for medium-range capabilities. To be included among the industry leaders selected for this event is an honor that we believe will greatly benefit the Company with increased visibility among NATO decision-makers and international stakeholders. The exercise demonstrated enhanced integration with the latest COTS systems and real-world testing of Experimental Tactics (EXTACs). Establishing the interoperability of our eBee VISION was crucial due to the presence of armies from various countries with different protocols. We achieved a variety of milestones, most notably the validation of the VISION’s ability to perform in sustained combat conditions. We look forward to continuing to expand the global footprint of our products, leveraging both government and commercial verticals, as we position the Company for long-term shareholder value.”

Through multiple flight serials over the course of a 14-day period the Company conducted 19 flights while connecting with a mesh network and 2 programs of record ATAK and the NATO COP software. ATAK is a situational awareness tool meant to enable the tactical warfighter, COP is a Common Operation Picture displaying the status from multiple warfighting functions to aid commanders in decision making and synchronize information from multiple domains across time and space.

This selection was achieved in collaboration with the Company’s partner in the UK, Brigantes Consulting Ltd.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of AgEagle and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although AgEagle believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle.

