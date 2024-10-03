Israel and the Occupied Territories: Key Facts and Figures (7 October 2023 – 25 September 2024)

Building on its strong mandate and longstanding presence, and drawing on its built-in emergency capacity, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) swiftly adjusted and scaled up its response to address new needs in Israel and Gaza. It also increased its response in the West Bank to address the humanitarian consequences of a sharp rise in violence, which is further exacerbating people’s ability to cope with the impact of longstanding occupation policies and practices.

The ICRC works in close coordination with its partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, in particular, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Magen David Adom (MDA) and continues to work closely with local service providers, communities, and other partners on the ground.

Below is a summary of the ICRC’s response so far, including programs addressing ongoing and emerging needs throughout Israel and the occupied territories: