NCRF’s 11th Annual Students Think STEAM Expo™ Coming to LA Trade Tech

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) announces the 11th Annual Students Think STEAM Expo™ on Friday, October 4, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Los Angeles Trade Tech College (LATTC), 400 West Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015. This is a must-attend event for students interested in, or curious about, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Agriculture, Aviation, Aerospace, AI and Math), plus the new exciting area of Gaming/eSports.Students of all ages are invited to join in the learning and fun at LATTC and engage in interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and real-life presentations from industry experts. NCRF’s STEAM program has designed the day to expand the minds of future generations and encourage a platform for partnerships. Technology is the future and bright minds must be exposed to as many opportunities as possible!Admission is free, so all are welcome to bring family and friends along for a day of discovery. Those in attendance can see cars, planes, animation, gaming, programming, film, TV, music, coding, computers, circuitry, robotics, drones, solar energy, and so much more. We encourage educators, homeschoolers, and local community groups to plan a field trip for their students.This event will help students gain a more excellent knowledge about STEAM with age-appropriate breakout sessions and workshops highlighting careers in gaming, e-sports, aeronautics, engineering, the Navy and other STEAM topics, including “eSports: How to Get Started” and “Boomin’ Careers: STEAM Edition”, and more.Additionally, 11th and 12th graders can learn about college opportunities and WIN scholarships; visit www.ncrfoundation.org for more details.“Our STEAM EXPO mantra is IGNITE, EXCITE, INSPIRE! We believe in opening doors to all students of all backgrounds to be inspired by STEAM,” says Veronica Brias Kummerfeldt, NCRF Director of Operations and STEAM.The 11th Annual Students Think STEAM Expo™ is proudly sponsored by SoCalGas, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Carollo Engineering, Toyota, and the US Navy.The expo is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who is now beginning its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 600,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.To register to attend this free event, or for questions, please visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org . Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundation, Instagram: @ncrfoundation.orgSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About the Students Think STEAM ExpoStudents Think STEAM Expo™ is a program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. Students Think STEAM Expo was created to help enhance more diversity in STEAM fields. NCRF was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at- risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

