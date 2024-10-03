Toll Brothers New Luxury Active-Adult Community Coming Soon to Willis, Texas

Regency at Chambers Creek community for 55+ residents will offer two collections of distinctive single-family home designs in a vibrant location

WILLIS, Texas, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Regency at Chambers Creek, is coming soon to Willis, Texas. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature two collections of luxury homes within a gated, 55+ active-adult community, offering access to premium amenities and the natural beauty of Lake Conroe.



Regency at Chambers Creek will offer a unique blend of luxury and lifestyle, with open-concept home designs in two collections featuring 2 to 3 bedrooms, up to 3.5 bathrooms, and private 2- and 3-car garages. Toll Brothers homes in the community are priced from the upper $300,000s.

The community offers outstanding resort-style amenities including a private boat launch, vineyard, community garden, nine-hole Tom Lehman golf course, 18-hole putting course, resort-style pool, and extensive parks and nature trails. Residents will also enjoy a full-time Lifestyle Director in this gated master-planned community featuring controlled access with an attendant.

“Regency at Chambers Creek will offer residents the perfect combination of luxury living and an active lifestyle in one of the most desirable locations in Texas,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “With a variety of home designs and an array of resort-style amenities, this community is designed to meet the needs and desires of today’s active adults.”





The community is ideally situated for convenient access to Interstate 45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and is just minutes from the entertainment, live music, fine dining, and shopping in neighboring Conroe and The Woodlands.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Houston area include NorthGrove, Woodson’s Reserve, Toll Brothers at Teaswood Avenue, Toll Brothers at Lakes at Creekside, Toll Brothers at Sienna, and Enclave at the Woodlands.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Regency at Chambers Creek, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

