Exquisite Luxury Estate Hits the Market: 2122 Grange Rd, Buchanan, MI – A Rare Opportunity to Own the Multi-Million Dollar Luxury Estate of Serenity Fields in Southwest Michigan’s Wine Country

BUCHANAN, Mich., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestled in the heart of Michigan’s picturesque wine country, the extraordinary estate at 2122 Grange Rd has just been listed for sale by West Michigan luxury REALTOR®, Jeff Leonard with Advanced Realty Global. Offering discerning buyers a unique blend of tranquility, sophistication and privacy, this sprawling property seamlessly blends modern elegance with natural beauty, promising a lifestyle of comfort and prestige.



Known as Serenity Fields, a picturesque woodland backdrop and 68 stunningly beautiful verdant acres set the stage for this brilliantly designed, lavishly appointed masterpiece featuring eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8500 finished sq ft of living space between the main home and the intimate carriage house, an 18,000± sq ft spring-fed pond, multiple terraces and a breathtaking veranda to elevate outdoor enjoyment, 36+ acres for agriculture development, the potential for a helipad and the potential for so much more…

Serenity Fields stands for modern luxury and refined craftsmanship. It represents a nature lovers’ paradise. It represents the manifestation of boundless possibilities waiting to be unveiled.

“This is what modern luxury feels like,” says Jeff Leonard, lead agent at Advanced Realty Global. “From the moment of your first reveal as you break through the seductively serpentine wooded drive to the open meadows, you have what the owners call: the ‘oooh ahhh’ moment. And then, the bespoke Mahogany leaded glass front door opens the way to an experience and life that is indubitably spectacular in every way. It’s the perfect retreat for anyone looking to escape the bustle of city life and settle into the peaceful rural beauty of southwest Michigan.”

Key Features:

- Open Concept Living: A soaring 21’ cathedral ceiling in the foyer is adorned with an opulent Schonbek Swarovski crystal chandelier and an 18’ ceiling combined with a floor to ceiling wall of glass in the great room provides volume, grandeur and an abundance of natural light which allows the sophisticated depth of richly toned custom cherry built-ins and cherry hardwood floors to express themselves unabashedly.

- Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen: The kitchen stands out as one of the home’s most impressive features. Combining functionality with elegance, it’s as much a culinary inspiration as it is a social hub. Outfitted with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, custom cherry cabinetry, a large island, bespoke artwork – the kitchen is as functional as it is beautiful--It’s perfect for entertaining.

- Luxurious Master Suite: Offering a serene and luxurious space to unwind and relax, the primary suite is a standout. Featuring a double tray ceiling with recessed ambient lighting, a raised fireplace, morning kitchen, beautiful meadow views, a private terrace with Jacuzzi hot tub and spa-like amenities in the en-suite including a jetted soaking tub, a six-zone spacious marble shower and an impressive Saks Fifth Avenue style wardrobe.

Location & Lifestyle:

Positioned just minutes from Redbud MX, Tabor Hill Restaurant & Winery and Lake Michigan, this estate provides both adventure and relaxation. Located within a short drive from Chicago, South Bend, Grand Rapids and a worthwhile drive from Michigan’s eastside, this is the perfect balance of seclusion, seduction and accessibility.

An Investment in Lifestyle and Legacy:

With its unparalleled combination of luxury, location, land and opportunity, 2122 Grange Road represents more than just a home—it’s an investment in lifestyle and legacy. Whether you’re searching for a family home, a vacation retreat, or a retirement sanctuary, this estate offers endless possibilities.

Serious inquiries from qualified buyers are encouraged. Proof of Funds or a fully underwritten pre-approval from a verifiable financial institution is required. Schedule a private viewing by contacting Jeff at 269-281-3954 or jeff@SWMIhomesales.com.

Jeff Leonard represents a luxury real estate practice specializing in unique homes, exceptional lifestyles & waterfront properties in all of west Michigan proper. More information about Jeff can be found at www.SWMIHomeSales.com.

