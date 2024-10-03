Kalco Lighting Teams Up with Design Influencer Christopher Grubb

Christopher Grubb Headshot

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalco Lighting , a leading manufacturer of casual luxury lighting and furniture, is redefining the world of luxury with a dynamic partnership with Beverly Hills, California based interior designer Christopher Grubb. The collaboration will introduce a new style of handcrafted lighting and décor, including chandeliers, lamps, pendants, wall sconces and mirrors, to enhance daily living, especially in the kitchen and bath and outdoor areas where ambiance is key.“Christopher brings a fresh approach and vibrant West Coast energy to Kalco’s design team,” says Riki Lent, Senior Vice President of Kalco Lighting and Allegri Crystal by Kalco. “He really shines at blending elevated design with effortless style, making spaces that feel both chic and comfortable.”As president of Arch-Interiors Design Group, Inc., Grubb is recognized internationally for creating high-end residential and commercial projects as well as signature collections. While his versatile style spans contemporary to transitional and modern, he has carved a niche for himself as the master of ‘comfortable luxury,’ which embodies California’s bold innovative spirit and laid-back lifestyle.This line by Grubb will also enhance Kalco’s decorative designs for kitchens and bathrooms. During the first year of the partnership, Grubb will work with Kalco to debut over 30 fresh lighting looks and mirrors.“You can expect to see Kalco’s quality craftmanship coupled with a West Coast flair and pops of color,” Grubb says. “We’re going to dive deep into nature, blurring the lines between indoors and out. There's going to be an emphasis on incorporating organic elements and responsibly sourced materials found in nature, which Kalco is very popular for."Kalco and Grubb will launch the new collection in Spring 2025.For more information and updates, visit Kalco.com ###About Kalco LightingWith its passion and commitment to design, service and quality, Kalco Lighting offers an array of casual luxury designs. Its collection of Allegri Crystal luxury chandeliers, pendants, sconces and flush mounts feature quality handcrafted materials. Allegri’s exacting standards for precision cut, machine polished jewels create unparalleled shine and refraction. Kalco’s designs are inspired by timeless trends, new innovations, and advancements in technology. From their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, their designers and engineers take great pride to seamlessly integrate the latest in energy efficient technology into their lighting designs and manipulate the industry’s most advanced LED lamping to fit their fixtures’ unique aesthetic.About Christopher GrubbChristopher Grubb is the founder and president of internationally recognized Arch-Interiors Design Group, Inc., based in Beverly Hills, California. His firm has won dozens of awards for interior and exterior work for commercial and residential projects, and has been featured in over 2,000 magazines, newspapers and books. His company has been named a top design firm multiple times, including in The Top 10 Interior Design Firms by Los Angeles Home and Décor Magazine, and he is a media go to for design, from Forbes Magazine to Architectural Digest. He has a unique recognition as a leading influencer in kitchen and bath design and most recently, Grubb was named on Designers Today Inaugural Power List of the 50 designers in the industry.

