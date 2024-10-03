Survey methodology

Over 80 CEOs representing more than 15 industries participated in this Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey. 88% of respondents are from organizations based in the United States, and the remainder are from organizations based outside of the United States.

Fielded June 11-26, 2024, the survey consisted of 14 questions that explored market outlook, Generative AI, geopolitics, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. The following pages present key findings.

Surveyed CEOs include Fortune 500 CEOs, Global 500 CEOs, and select public and private CEOs in the global Fortune community.

This Summer 2024 survey is the 13th edition of the Fortune/Deloitte CEO survey series. Information on previous surveys is available here.

Summer 2024 Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey Insights

Leaders focus on controlling what they can control, while looking toward the future

The majority of CEOs who responded to the Summer 2024 Fortune/Deloitte CEO survey continue to see headwinds within their organizations and the broader economy. Yet there is a growing sense of confidence in their ability to navigate current disruptions and future challenges, showing characteristics of resilient leadership. With upcoming elections top of mind, geopolitics, inflation, and regulation dominate the list of disruptions facing leaders. This shows a significant increase in concerns about inflation since the Winter survey four months ago. That said, the majority of CEOs believe they can successfully manage these issues even as they look toward the uncertainties ahead.

CEOs are strategically using advanced technology to navigate complexity: nearly half are actively experimenting with or regularly incorporating Generative AI (GenAI) into their daily operations. Even more are using it in their organizations to drive growth and accelerate innovation, while overall GenAI implementation across multiple focus areas—from task automation to risk management— slightly plateaus. CEOs are also taking a pragmatic view of the US elections, focusing on risk management and scenario planning while encouraging their employees to participate in the political process. Read on for more highlights from the most recent Fortune/Deloitte CEO survey.

“CEO concerns about geopolitics, inflation, and ideological polarization intensify in the face of continued uncertainty, prompting robust scenario planning. Leaders are not only strategizing to navigate these complexities but are also committed to supporting their peoples’ resilience. Additionally, it is encouraging to see the proactive adoption and personal exploration of Generative AI by CEOs to drive innovation and enhance their daily work.”

— Jason Girzadas, CEO, Deloitte US

Outlook and growth

CEOs remain optimistic about their organizations, while their perspectives on the global economy lean more neutral.

Twenty-nine percent of CEOs are very optimistic or optimistic about the global economy, while 23% are pessimistic or very pessimistic. One bright spot of optimism: no matter the challenge, many CEOs report confidence that their organization could handle it. “The continued challenge of navigating uncertainty and building agility remains; nevertheless, I see opportunities for leaders to create excitement and focus energy on the transformative opportunities ahead of us, on behalf of our clients’ businesses and our own,” one CEO said.

CEO outlook remains optimistic for company performance

While overall sentiment on the global economy leans neutral

Disruptors

Geopolitical instability once again tops the list of external disruptors, while inflation gains as a concern for CEOs this survey cycle.

The increase in concern over inflation perhaps reflects the effects of the US election cycle and the macroeconomic environment. Thirty percent of CEOs are concerned about regulation, but 51% reported confidence or high confidence that they could navigate changes in the regulatory environment. Workforce and talent issues remain high on the list of disruptors as well, as many CEOs reported challenges engaging their junior professionals in a hybrid work model. “Talent, engagement and culture are number one—maintaining our great culture with so many issues surrounding us,” one CEO said when asked about their greatest challenge.

Geopolitical instability remains the top disruptor since Fall 2023

Inflation and regulation are still top concerns for CEOs

The majority of CEOs have some degree of confidence in their company’s ability to navigate external disruptors

CEOs report increased confidence in their company’s ability to navigate geopolitical instability and a labor/skills talent shortage (compared to Summer 2023)

Generative AI

The hot curiosity around Generative AI may be cooling into an atmosphere of pragmatic exploration and perhaps even an era of introspection.

While the number of CEOs implementing GenAI in areas such as discovering new insights (45%) and accelerating innovation (43%) increased, the number of CEOs implementing GenAI in their organizations overall remains fairly flat from Winter 2024. However, CEOs are turning to it to help them in their own jobs, with 49% experimenting with the tool to become familiar with it. Surveyed CEOs primarily turn to GenAI tools for communication, content generation, and information synthesis support. While some use it primarily for first drafts—and some report still trying to understand it—other leaders use it for innovation and piloting future business cases. One CEO shares they use GenAI to “research new product trends, identify use cases for non-marketing functions/applications by companies who are outside my industry.”

Generative AI implementation may be entering a “cooling” era, according to CEOs

CEOs report little change or slight decreases in GenAI implementation across various activities in their organizations

The majority report some use of GenAI in their role as CEO

CEOs primarily turn to Generative AI tools for content generation and research needs

Geopolitics

The US elections remain a point of high focus for CEOs, and they have various ways of approaching its impact and outcome.

Most CEOs expect taxes (46%), regulation (46%), and international trade and tariffs (45%) to have the most impact on their business as a result of the election. To prepare for any potential election outcomes, CEOs are choosing to focus on risk management/contingency planning and business operations/strategy adjustment-related activities. Additionally, 34% of CEOs expect consumer confidence to be affected by the election and are considering that domino effect on their operating models. Stress management and depolarization efforts remain concerns as well. One CEO noted, “Educating employees and clients to be able to manage the realities of either outcome from day one.”

CEOs expect the US election to have the most impact on taxes, regulation, and tariffs

To prepare for November, CEOs are primarily engaging in scenario planning activities, conducting operational/strategy reviews, and focusing on communications

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

CEOs appear committed to prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion over the next 12 months, but competing priorities and expectations are barriers to success.

Forty percent of CEOs report they are building DEI into their strategic priorities/goals as CEO. As shared by one CEO, this may demonstrate awareness that “DEI is not separate or isolated from other activities”. Other focus areas for CEOs include setting measurable targets with their executive team (31%) and providing regular updates to their board on DEI progress (30%). When asked about barriers to advancing DEI efforts, 33% noted competing priorities, followed by talent acquisition/retention and employee engagement (30%). One CEO described their top barrier as “differing expectations of what advancing DEI means.” Public sentiment/reputational risks and legal risks are lower on the list of top barriers for CEOs (14% and 13%, respectively). Despite these challenges, several CEOs shared larger aspirations for their efforts, one stating “rebrand(ing) our efforts as Inclusion and Belonging…We are committed to a diverse workforce, leadership team and Board…” Interestingly, none of the CEOs reported that DEI is “too big of a problem for us to tackle” when asked about the “top three” barriers.

CEOs are focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion through strategic priorities

Top barriers to advancing DEI efforts are competing priorities, talent acquisition/retention, and measurement

CEO role and reflections

Geopolitical risks remains the top challenge for CEOs

Talent and managing growth emerge as other top challenges for leadership

