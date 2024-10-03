Asylum seekers to stay in Swedish Migration Agency accommodation and take part in introduction to Swedish society

Today, the Government decided to refer proposals to the Council on Legislation, including a proposal that all asylum seekers should stay in Swedish Migration Agency accommodation, instead of arranging accommodation on their own.

In Sweden, the number of asylum seekers living in their own accommodation exceeds that in other comparable countries. This has significant negative consequences both for asylum seekers and society, in terms of overcrowding and segregation. The Government therefore proposes legislative amendments to establish a new procedure for asylum seekers’ accommodation, where the starting point is that asylum seekers should stay in Swedish Migration Agency accommodation instead of arranging accommodation on their own.

“Today, the Government announced proposed legislative amendments to establish a new procedure for asylum seekers’ accommodation. This is an important step towards phasing out the old system of asylum seekers arranging their own accommodation. The objective is to bring order to the reception process for more efficient asylum investigations, shorter processing times, and reducing segregation and social exclusion,” says Minister for Migration Johan Forssell.

The proposals include the following:

asylum seekers should, as a general rule, only be entitled to financial assistance during the asylum-seeking period if they stay in the asylum accommodation they have been assigned to;

the Swedish Migration Agency will have the possibility to inspect asylum seekers’ accommodation and personal storage spaces in the asylum accommodation to verify that the asylum seeker is staying in the assigned accommodation;

a residence permit application may be considered as withdrawn for asylum seekers who do not stay in asylum accommodation and who do not keep the Swedish Migration Agency informed of their residential address.

A statutory obligation for asylum seekers to take part in an introduction to Swedish society is also proposed.

“This is an important first step in gaining control of asylum seeker reception and reducing both social exclusion and preventing a growing ‘shadow society’. Additional measures to that end will be presented in October,” says Sweden Democrats migration policy spokesperson Ludvig Aspling.

“This Government is bringing order to Sweden. The proposals referred to the Council on Legislation for consideration are a step towards bringing order to the asylum process,” says Christian Democrats migration policy spokesperson Ingemar Kihlström.

“The introduction to Swedish society that the Swedish Migration Agency currently organises for asylum seekers is very important and contributes to knowledge of Swedish laws and norms. Unfortunately, participation is much too low. The Government is now proposing an obligation to participate in the introduction to Swedish society for asylum seekers and individuals with temporary protection for settlement under the Temporary Protection Directive. This is important and good for increasing participation in the introduction,” says Second Vice President of the Liberal Party Fredrik Malm.

It is proposed that the legislative amendments enter into force on 1 March 2025.