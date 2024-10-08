Embedded Insurance Leader Polly Announces Strategic Partnership with TruStage

Polly Insurance TruStage Logo

Polly partners with TruStage to provide credit union members instant online quotes, tailored insurance options, and potential savings on auto insurance.

Our platform empowers the TruStage Auto & Home Insurance Program to offer credit union members a personalized and potentially money saving experience.” — Ryan Fitzgerald

WILLISTON, VT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polly, the premier embedded insurance marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with TruStage, a financially strong insurance, investment, and technology provider with more than 85 years of experience serving over 3,500 credit unions and their members across the United States.

Polly's advanced insurance platform and carrier partnerships will give members the ability to obtain instant online quotes, compare insurance options from available carriers, and choose the right carrier for their needs and budgets, all facilitated by Polly’s technology and award-winning insurance agents. Members can choose to interact with live insurance agents or utilize a fully digital quoting process, ensuring flexibility and accessibility.

With multiple Agent of the Year awards from Travelers and Safeco Insurance and management of over $11 billion in assets, Polly has established a proven track record of reliability and trust in the insurance industry.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Head of Partnerships at Polly, stated, “Our platform empowers the TruStage Auto & Home Insurance Program to offer credit union members a personalized and potentially money saving experience on behalf of their endorsing credit union customers.”

“We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to all, and that means providing members with a seamless experience and choice of coverage options that work for them,” Brook Garrity, Director Partner Management at TruStage added, “By leveraging Polly’s advanced technology infrastructure, we'll be able to help seamlessly connect more members with choices to protect what's important to them.”

In 2023, Polly delivered an average savings of $900 per year on auto insurance for customers who reported savings. This extra budget flexibility enables members to save on total cost of ownership and further secure their investments.

To learn more about Polly and its services, visit www.polly.co. For more information on TruStage, please visit www.trustage.com.

About Polly

Polly delivers unexpected value by embedding insurance into life's biggest purchases. As the leading embedded automotive insurance marketplace, Polly seamlessly integrates coverage options from 30+ insurance carriers into the automotive buying experience at thousands of dealerships across the country, delivering savings to consumers when they need it most. With more than $11 billion in coverage placed, shoppers trust Polly for instant quotes, immediate coverage, and expert live agents. Experience the unexpected value of embedded auto insurance at Polly.co.

About TruStage

TruStage is a financially strong insurance, investment, and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

