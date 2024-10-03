Free Dynamics GP to Business Central Data Migration Now Available from Solution Systems

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Systems, a leader in ERP solutions, is excited to announce a special promotion for businesses looking to migrate from Microsoft Dynamics GP to Business Central. As part of this new offer, Solution Systems will provide complimentary data migration services for organizations that reach out to us specifically for assistance with their Business Central migration project.



This promotion, which is available for new clients that contract Solution Systems by December 31st, 2024, includes the following:

Migration of one company data set from Dynamics GP to Business Central

Utilization of the standard Microsoft GP to Business Central data migration tool

One initial data migration test, plus one go-live data migration run

Access to our recently announced GP to Business Central incentive program

“In light of Microsoft's recent decision to end support for Dynamics GP, this promotion was designed to help Microsoft GP users plan for what’s next,” said Keith Petersen, VP of Growth at Solution Systems. “GP users are looking for answers, and we believe that this program provides a clear path for businesses considering the transition to Business Central.”

Solution Systems has helped many firms move from GP to Business Central, and by eliminating the financial barrier associated with data migration, businesses can unlock the full potential of Business Central, while getting to market faster.

Additionally, clients moving participating in this data migration offer are also eligible for one free year of Solutions System’s Premium Care Plan through the GP to Business Central incentive program.

More details about the incentive program can be found here.

About Solution Systems

Solution Systems, Inc. is a leading Microsoft partner and technology solutions provider, specializing in comprehensive technology consulting and support services for small and mid-market businesses. With deep expertise in Business Central implementations and Business Central support, we are a trusted partner for organizations looking to modernize and optimize their operations through cutting-edge ERP solutions.

For more information about our Dynamics GP to Business Central migration promotion or to take advantage of this limited-time offer, please contact our sales department at sales@solsyst.com or visit www.solsyst.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.