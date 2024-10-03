Nextech Announces EDGE 2025

Annual User Conference to Focus on Product Innovation for Specialty Physician Practices

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced the opening of registration for EDGE 2025, the company’s annual user conference. EDGE will take place March 6-8 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla. Following last year’s record-breaking attendance, EDGE 2025 will provide new and exciting educational sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities.



“The rapid changes in both healthcare and wellcare have created a greater need for practices to adopt new technologies and build out new capabilities,” said Rusty Frantz, chief executive officer of Nextech. “This year’s EDGE conference will focus on how technology innovation in healthcare and across the Nextech portfolio of products are enabling practices to grow and thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

This year’s conference will focus on product innovation across Nextech’s purpose-built medical specialty healthcare platforms for dermatology, med spa, plastic surgery, and ophthalmology practices. This premier event features more than 130 educational sessions specifically designed to help practices automate clinical and operational workflows, streamline processes, and improve the quality of the patient experience they deliver.

Conference highlights and client resources:

Expansive Expo Hall featuring official Nextech partners and other participating exhibitors showcasing products and services.

Plan a support appointment at Nextech’s Support Station to answer all your product-related questions.

Evaluations with Nextech Professional Service Consultants to help practices identify opportunities for improvement and business growth.

Abundant networking opportunities with specialty healthcare peers and amazing special events including private access to Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

To learn more about the conference, registration, and available discounts, visit https://conference.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

Ian Hoffman

Chief Marketing Officer

i.hoffman@nextech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.