Inventory Financing Market to Reach $558.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Inventory Financing Market by Product Type (Inventory Loans, Inventory Lines of Credit and Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Industry Vertical (Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the inventory financing market was valued at $205.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $558.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global inventory financing market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the growing working capital requirements among businesses, the rapid growth of e-commerce activities, and the considerable rise in cross-border operations across the world. However, stringent requirements for collateral valuation, creditworthiness assessments, and repayment terms, along with poor inventory management practices hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, the rise in technological developments, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, along with the growing financing needs among SMEs to manage inventory, especially in developing countries offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global inventory financing market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $205.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $558.7 billion CAGR 10.5% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Product Type, Organization Size, Distribution Channel, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Growing working capital requirements among businesses Rapid growth of e-commerce activities Considerable rise in cross-border operations across the world Opportunities Rise in technological developments, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics Growing financing needs among SMEs to manage inventory Restraints Stringent requirements for collateral valuation, creditworthiness assessments, and repayment terms Poor inventory management practices

Segment Highlights

The inventory line of the credit segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the inventory line of credit segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about two-fifths of the global inventory financing market revenue throughout the forecast period. The demand for inventory lines of credit is driven by the growing need for working capital requirements among SMEs and large enterprises. In addition, the rapid rise in innovations across financial technology has made it easier for businesses to apply for, manage, and draw from inventory lines of credit, which drives market growth.

The large enterprises segment is expected to register the largest share throughout the forecast period.

Based on the organization size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global inventory financing market revenue. This growth can be attributed to the increasing availability of financing options from traditional banks, alternative lenders, and private equity firms for access to inventory financing, along with the rise in focus on sustainable sourcing and production practices. Moreover, the rise of financial technology (fintech) solutions has streamlined the inventory financing process, making it more efficient and accessible for large enterprises, which is accelerating the growth of the market in this segment.

The online segment is expected to garner faster growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about three-fifths of the inventory financing market revenue globally. This growth is driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce and has significantly increased the demand for inventory financing among online retailers, which is accelerating the growth of the inventory financing market. In addition, the rapid digitalization of financial services has made inventory financing more accessible to businesses. Online platforms provide streamlined application processes, quick approvals, and easy access to funds, which is expected to drive the growth of the inventory financing market in this segment.

The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the industry vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about two-fifths of the global inventory financing market revenue throughout the forecast period. The demand for inventory financing in the retail & e-commerce fields is driven by the increasing need to effectively manage inventory to optimize cash flow and ensure product availability and the growing awareness of seasonal demand fluctuation among retailers. In addition, inventory financing can facilitate e-commerce companies and retailers to expand their business operations which may create the need for additional capital to scale operations, enter new markets, or introduce new product lines, which drives the market growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global inventory financing market revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is primarily driven by the complexity and globalization of supply chains requiring businesses to maintain larger and more diverse inventories, along with the rising focus of businesses to better manage cash flow needs, which drives the growth of the inventory financing market. In addition, the growth of the retail and e-commerce sectors has significantly increased the need for inventory financing to meet consumer demand and remain competitive, especially during peak shopping seasons, which is expected to boost market growth.

Players

Bajaj Finserv

Bank of America Corporation

Bluevine Inc.

Credibly

Crestmont Capital LLC

Drip Capital Inc.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

Fundbox, Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global inventory financing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the inventory financing market analysis from 2024 to 2033 to identify the prevailing inventory financing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and inventory financing market opportunity.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network in inventory financing market outlook.

In-depth analysis of the inventory financing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global inventory financing market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the inventory financing market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global inventory financing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Inventory Financing Market Report Highlights

By Product Type

Inventory Loans

Inventory Lines of Credit

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Industry Vertical

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Rest of LAMEA)

