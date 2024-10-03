How to Appeal a Decision from FEMA

HARRISBURG, Pa. – If you receive a letter from FEMA saying you are not eligible for federal assistance or that your application is incomplete, you have 60 days from the date of that letter to submit the missing documentation or to appeal FEMA’s decision.

Read the letter carefully. It will provide additional information on what your next steps will be. For example, you may need to submit insurance documents or receipts. You may need to confirm your identity or provide proof of residency. Or it may be something as simple as a missing signature.

If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you may appeal. An appeal is a request to FEMA to review your file again. It is also an opportunity to provide new or additional information not previously submitted that may affect the decision. You may appeal any decision by FEMA regarding your application for Individual Assistance, such as your initial eligibility decision, the amount or type of assistance provided to you, late applications, requests to return money, or a denial of continued Temporary Housing Assistance.

An appeal should be an explanation of why you disagree with the decision. Be sure to include the following:

Applicant’s full name, current address and damaged dwelling address.

Applicant’s 9-digit FEMA registration number, found at the top of the determination letter (on every page)

The last four digits of the applicant’s Social Security number (on every page)

FEMA disaster declaration number, DR-4815-PA (on every page)

You can submit your appeal documents online, in person, by mail or by fax.

Online : If you set up an online account, appeals can be managed through this account. Visit DisasterAssistance.gov, log into your account and to upload all supporting documents using the Correspondence "Upload Center."

: If you set up an online account, appeals can be managed through this account. Visit DisasterAssistance.gov, log into your account and to upload all supporting documents using the Correspondence "Upload Center." In person : You can take your appeal documentation to a Disaster Recovery Center.

: You can take your appeal documentation to a Disaster Recovery Center. By mail: Mail appeal documents to

FEMA - Individuals & Households Program National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

By fax: Fax appeal documents to

(800) 827-8112, Attention: FEMA - Individuals & Households Program

All appeals are reviewed. Decisions are usually made within 30 days of receiving the appeal; however, it may take up to 90 days. You will be notified of the response to your appeal either by mail or via the DisasterAssistance.gov account you created when you applied with FEMA.

There are many reasons why you may choose to appeal a FEMA decision. Here is one example:

If you have any questions about a letter from FEMA, we encourage you to visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service, or another service, give FEMA your number for that service. FEMA staff are standing by to answer your questions.

