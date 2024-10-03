63-Year-Old Deano Handt Runs Kodiak 100K Ultra Marathon in Big Bear, Inspiring Others to Overcome Physical Challenges

BIG BEAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deano G. Handt , a 63-year-old ultramarathon runner and founder of All Things Deano , is set to take on the Kodiak 100K Ultra Marathon in Big Bear, California, on October 12, 2024. The event is part of the UTMB World Series and marks a significant milestone in Deano’s athletic journey, which began after a life-changing motorcycle accident in his senior year of high school.Deano's story is one of remarkable resilience and determination. After the accident, which resulted in his leg being nearly amputated, his leg was reattached using a steel plate, and he underwent numerous surgeries. Despite this, Deano began running at the age of 36 and has since completed 19 marathons. In 2023, he made his debut in ultramarathon running by completing a 50K race in Lake Tahoe, California.The Kodiak 100K Ultra Marathon is more than just a race for Deano. Completing this grueling 100-kilometer event, with its challenging terrain and high-altitude conditions, will qualify him for two of the most prestigious ultramarathons in the world: the Western States 100-mile race and the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), a 109-mile race with a staggering 10,000 meters of vertical gain across France, Italy, and Spain."The great thing about the last mile is that it’s never crowded," says Deano, reflecting on his journey and the mental and physical strength required to tackle these extreme races.Deano's training for the Kodiak 100K has been intense, involving 40 miles of running per week, strength workouts with a personal trainer, and a specialized nutrition plan. After undergoing a genetic test in April 2024, Deano made significant changes to his diet, cutting out processed foods and incorporating supplements like TMG, Methyl-Folate, and Herbalife Nutrition products. This new regimen helped him lose 25 pounds and improved his overall health, eliminating the headaches and nausea he once experienced daily.Despite being in the 2% minority of ultra-marathoners over the age of 60, Deano is undeterred. His journey, which involves overcoming not only the usual physical demands of ultramarathon training but also the complications from his leg injury, has required immense mental toughness. His foot, which was reattached at an angle, doesn’t move normally and is prone to nerve pain and cuts, making every step a challenge. However, Deano remains committed to completing the race within the 20-hour timeframe to secure his place in future competitions.All Things Deano, Deano’s company, is built on his personal experiences and offers a range of services aimed at helping men over 50 improve their health and well-being. From coaching new runners and providing nutritional guidance to offering arch supports for foot, knee, and back comfort, Deano helps his clients overcome obstacles and maintain a disciplined, healthy lifestyle.As Chief Visionary of All Things Deano, Deano brings a wealth of experience to his clients. Having spent 20 years as a radio DJ, owning Good Feet Arch Support Franchises, and later founding a wholesale arch support company, Deano’s diverse career has been focused on helping people achieve better physical alignment and performance. He also owns a collection of healthy smoothie bars in the Midwest and Canada, further promoting his message of health and wellness.For more information about Deano’s journey and services, please visit https://allthingsdeano.info/ About All Things DeanoAll Things Deano provides a variety of coaching services tailored to men over 50, including guidance for new runners, nutritional coaching, and arch support solutions for improved comfort and alignment. Deano’s personal journey of overcoming physical adversity informs his approach, helping clients prioritize their health, discipline, and mindset. With a background in radio broadcasting, retail business consulting, and nutrition, Deano continues to inspire others to live their best lives through his podcast and health-focused ventures.Deano is originally from Valley City, North Dakota.

