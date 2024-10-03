Questex Unveils a Transformation for its Life Sciences Events in 2025

Introducing Fierce Pharma Week, Fierce Pharma Engage, and Fierce Biotech Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces a bold new direction for its life sciences events in 2025. By harnessing the power of its vibrant community, Questex is launching a series of innovative events in 2025 designed to foster collaboration and drive meaningful change in the industry.

These dynamic gatherings will unite diverse life sciences professionals—spanning marketing, medical affairs, commercial, communications, R&D, and clinical sectors. Attendees will gain unparalleled insights from leaders in biotech and pharma, sharing unique challenges and solutions that enhance patient experiences and propel innovation in drug development and clinical research. These new events will be additions to the 2025 lineup which include the Fierce 50 Awards Gala, Fierce JPM Week, and Fierce Health Payer Summit.

“Our communities have embraced the evolution of our events,” says Rhiannon James, Group President. Pharma, Healthcare & Technology. “In today’s fast-paced landscape, it’s crucial to unite life sciences stakeholders to address industry challenges, exchange best practices, and break down job function silos. Through collaboration and expert insights, these events will redefine the future of healthcare.”

Event Highlights

Fierce Pharma Engage

April 29-May 1, 2025 | San Diego, CA

An exclusive event for pharma and biotech executives, Fierce Pharma Engage focuses on marketing, BD&L, medical affairs, and communications communities. This intimate setting fosters collaboration and allows leaders to explore cutting-edge technologies and develop tailored strategies for success.

Fierce Pharma Week

September 8-11, 2025 | Philadelphia, PA

Bringing together over 2,000 life science executives, this event focuses on integrating marketing and sales, medical affairs, and communications. Formerly separate events such as Digital Pharma East, New Product Planning Summit, Pharma PR & Communications Summit East and the Medical Affairs Strategic Summit East will now converge to create specialized tracks and community zones, allowing attendees to refine product development and brand strategies.

Fierce Biotech Week

October 7-9, 2025 | Boston, MA

This event merges key insights from the Fierce Biotech Summit, Trial Master File Summit and Fierce Clinical Summit, featuring C-suite leadership discussions on R&D priorities, drug development optimization, and strategies for capital raising and partnerships.

Engaging Experiences Await

Each new event will feature tailored content tracks and community zones, enabling participants to freely network and engage across disciplines. Attendees will enjoy educational sessions, structured networking opportunities, and interactive social activities designed to spark collaboration and innovation. Explore sponsorship opportunities and become part of this transformative experience.

About Fierce Pharma

Fierce Pharma is the go-to destination for the news and trends shaping the industry. Our focus daily is on news about approved drugs and every aspect of pharma’s operations as well as the people who move pharma forward. Our coverage also feeds longer-form content, podcasts and events. In staying on top of the news, our journalists have developed a loyal audience. Critically, we explain the news—often complicated technology or business maneuvers—and put it in context that brings it home for our readers and listeners in their work lives.

Fierce Biotech

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along daily. Our readers rely on Fierce Biotech for the latest news, analysis and data on drugs and the companies that make them. Fierce Biotech covers the biopharma waterfront, from drug development through the entire lifecycle—tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day’s news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Biotech team produces special reports that take stock of the industry’s products and finances, and shed new light on industry trends.

