Blackwell 3D Completes Audit, Plans to File Form 10 Registration Statement With the SEC

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is pleased to announce that its audited financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2024 have been completed and posted on www.otcmarkets.com. With this now complete, Blackwell 3D plans to file a Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”), marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to corporate transparency and accountability.



Filing the Form 10 will allow Blackwell 3D to become a fully reporting entity, ensuring greater transparency and improved access to detailed information for current and potential investors. This step is part of the company’s broader strategy to align with best practices in corporate governance, enhance shareholder confidence, and support long-term growth.

“Our filing of audited financials and the upcoming submission of a Form 10 are pivotal moments for Blackwell 3D,” said Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. “As a fully reporting company, we will continue demonstrating our commitment to providing investors with comprehensive financial information. We believe this will significantly enhance investor confidence and contribute to the overall growth of our business.”

Becoming a fully reporting entity means Blackwell 3D will regularly submit audited financial statements, quarterly and annual reports, and other required filings to the SEC, making it easier for investors to monitor the company’s performance and strategic direction. The company believes this step will help facilitate broader investor interest and increase its visibility in the marketplace.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date news.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) along with additional disclosure made available with the OTC Markets Group Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@BLACKWELL3D.COM

+1 (702) 718-0807

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.