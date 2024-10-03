Acrylic Polymer Market Set to Reach USD 1,200 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand from Coatings and Adhesives | FMI Study

The Acrylic Polymer Market is projected to grow from USD 683.1 million in 2024 to USD 1,200 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Increasing demand from the paints, coatings, and adhesives industries, along with eco-friendly innovations, is driving market growth globally.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Acrylic Polymer Market is poised for strong growth over the next decade, driven by increasing demand from industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives, textiles, and construction. Acrylic polymers are known for their versatility and performance characteristics, including durability, water resistance, and adhesion, making them essential in a wide range of applications.



In 2024, the global market for acrylic polymers is estimated at USD 683.1 million. By 2034, the market is expected to reach USD 1,200 million, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.7%. Rising demand from the paints and coatings sector, driven by increased construction and infrastructure development worldwide, is a key factor propelling the growth of the acrylic polymer market.

The shift towards water-based formulations in the paints and coatings industry due to environmental regulations is further fueling demand for acrylic polymers. Additionally, the increasing adoption of acrylic polymers in adhesives and sealants, owing to their superior adhesive properties and chemical resistance, is another major driver for market growth.

Furthermore, emerging applications in sectors such as textiles and healthcare, along with continuous innovations in polymer technology, are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for acrylic polymer manufacturers in the coming years.

Drivers and Opportunities

The primary driver for the Acrylic Polymer Market is the increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry. Acrylic polymers offer excellent durability, UV resistance, and gloss retention, making them ideal for exterior coatings and paints used in construction and automotive applications. Additionally, the shift towards eco-friendly, water-based formulations in paints and coatings is driving the adoption of acrylic polymers.

The rise in infrastructure development in emerging economies, coupled with growth in the global automotive sector, presents lucrative opportunities for market players. Furthermore, the use of acrylic polymers in adhesives, textiles, and healthcare applications is also expected to boost market growth.

In terms of opportunities, the growing focus on sustainable and biodegradable polymer solutions is expected to create new avenues for product development in the acrylic polymer space.

“The Acrylic Polymer Market is witnessing robust growth, largely driven by its expanding use in the paints, coatings, and adhesives industries. As manufacturers continue to innovate and explore sustainable and eco-friendly formulations, the market is set to benefit from increased demand across various sectors, particularly construction and automotive industries,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Acrylic Polymer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market size is expected to increase from USD 683.1 million in 2024 to USD 1,200 million by 2034 .

to . Rising demand from the paints, coatings, and adhesives sectors will drive market growth.

Water-based acrylic polymer formulations are gaining traction due to environmental concerns.

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer significant growth potential.





Browse the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acrylic-polymer-market

Component Insights

Acrylic polymers are composed of different chemical formulations, including homopolymers and copolymers, which give them their unique characteristics such as adhesion, water resistance, and flexibility. These polymers are primarily used in applications such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and textiles, where durability and environmental resistance are key requirements.

The paints and coatings segment holds the largest market share, followed by adhesives and sealants. The increasing demand for high-performance coatings in the construction and automotive industries is a key factor contributing to the dominance of this segment.

Who is the Biggest Vendor of Acrylic Polymer Market in the World?

BASF SE is currently the largest vendor in the global Acrylic Polymer Market. With its extensive product portfolio, strong research and development capabilities, and global distribution network, BASF SE has maintained a leadership position. The company's focus on developing sustainable and eco-friendly polymer solutions has further strengthened its dominance in the market.

Acrylic Polymer Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 683.1 million Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 1,200 million CAGR (2024 to 2034) 5.7 % Key Players BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. Market Segmentation By Type (Homopolymers, Copolymers), By End-Use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Textiles, Healthcare) Geographic Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa





Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The Acrylic Polymer Market is primarily driven by the growing demand for high-performance coatings and adhesives. The increasing focus on sustainability in various industries, such as construction and automotive, has led to a shift towards water-based formulations, further boosting the demand for acrylic polymers. Additionally, the trend towards lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace industries is creating opportunities for acrylic polymers.

Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are expected to be major growth drivers due to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the expanding automotive sector. Moreover, innovations in biodegradable and eco-friendly polymers are expected to drive future growth.





Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the Acrylic Polymer Market include:

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Arkema

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Plaskolite

Lucite International

Gellner Industrial

These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, product innovation, and expanding their presence in emerging markets. Additionally, the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly acrylic polymer solutions is a key strategy adopted by these major players to maintain their market position.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand from Paints and Coatings Industry: The growing demand for durable and high-performance coatings in construction and automotive applications is a major driver of the Acrylic Polymer Market .

The growing demand for durable and high-performance coatings in construction and automotive applications is a major driver of the . Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Solutions: The global push for sustainability is driving the adoption of water-based acrylic polymer formulations, which offer reduced environmental impact compared to solvent-based alternatives.

The global push for sustainability is driving the adoption of water-based acrylic polymer formulations, which offer reduced environmental impact compared to solvent-based alternatives. Expansion of Emerging Markets: Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are creating significant opportunities for market growth.

Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are creating significant opportunities for market growth. Technological Advancements in Polymer Science: Continuous innovations in polymer formulations, particularly in terms of performance and environmental sustainability, are expanding the range of applications for acrylic polymers.

Key Segments

By Type:

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyacrylamide

Others



By Solution Type:

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

By Application:

Dentistry

Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Source: Increasing Demand in Construction and a Shift Toward Eco-friendly Formulations are Thrusting the Acrylic Polymer Market

Der Markt für Acrylpolymere wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt stark wachsen, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage aus Branchen wie Farben und Lacke, Klebstoffe, Textilien und Bauwesen. Acrylpolymere sind für ihre Vielseitigkeit und Leistungsmerkmale bekannt, darunter Haltbarkeit, Wasserbeständigkeit und Haftung, was sie für eine breite Palette von Anwendungen unverzichtbar macht.

Im Jahr 2024 wird der weltweite Markt für Acrylpolymere auf 683,1 Millionen USD geschätzt. Bis 2034 soll der Markt 1.200 Millionen USD erreichen und mit einer stetigen CAGR von 5,7 % wachsen. Die steigende Nachfrage aus dem Farben- und Lacksektor, die durch die weltweit zunehmende Bau- und Infrastrukturentwicklung angetrieben wird, ist ein Schlüsselfaktor für das Wachstum des Acrylpolymermarktes.

Die Umstellung auf wasserbasierte Formulierungen in der Farben- und Lackindustrie aufgrund von Umweltvorschriften treibt die Nachfrage nach Acrylpolymeren weiter an. Darüber hinaus ist die zunehmende Verwendung von Acrylpolymeren in Klebstoffen und Dichtstoffen aufgrund ihrer überlegenen Klebeeigenschaften und chemischen Beständigkeit ein weiterer wichtiger Treiber für das Marktwachstum.

Darüber hinaus dürften neue Anwendungen in Bereichen wie Textilien und Gesundheitswesen sowie kontinuierliche Innovationen in der Polymertechnologie den Herstellern von Acrylpolymeren in den kommenden Jahren reichlich Wachstumschancen bieten.

Treiber und Chancen

Der Haupttreiber für den Acrylpolymermarkt ist die steigende Nachfrage aus der Farben- und Lackindustrie. Acrylpolymere bieten eine hervorragende Haltbarkeit, UV-Beständigkeit und Glanzbeständigkeit, was sie ideal für Außenbeschichtungen und Farben macht, die in Bau- und Automobilanwendungen verwendet werden. Darüber hinaus treibt die Umstellung auf umweltfreundliche, wasserbasierte Formulierungen in Farben und Beschichtungen die Einführung von Acrylpolymeren voran.

Der Anstieg der Infrastrukturentwicklung in Schwellenländern, gepaart mit dem Wachstum im globalen Automobilsektor, bietet lukrative Chancen für Marktteilnehmer. Darüber hinaus dürfte auch die Verwendung von Acrylpolymeren in Klebstoffen, Textilien und Gesundheitsanwendungen das Marktwachstum ankurbeln.

In Bezug auf die Chancen wird erwartet, dass der wachsende Fokus auf nachhaltige und biologisch abbaubare Polymerlösungen neue Wege für die Produktentwicklung im Bereich der Acrylpolymere schafft.

„Der Markt für Acrylpolymere verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, das größtenteils auf die zunehmende Verwendung in den Farben-, Beschichtungs- und Klebstoffindustrien zurückzuführen ist. Da die Hersteller weiterhin Innovationen entwickeln und nachhaltige und umweltfreundliche Formulierungen erforschen, wird der Markt von einer erhöhten Nachfrage in verschiedenen Sektoren profitieren, insbesondere in der Bau- und Automobilindustrie“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

• Der Markt für Acrylpolymere wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,7 % wachsen.

• Die Marktgröße wird voraussichtlich von 683,1 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 1.200 Millionen USD bis 2034 ansteigen.

• Die steigende Nachfrage aus den Bereichen Farben, Beschichtungen und Klebstoffe wird das Marktwachstum vorantreiben.

• Wasserbasierte Acrylpolymerformulierungen gewinnen aufgrund von Umweltbedenken an Bedeutung.

• Schwellenmärkte im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und in Lateinamerika bieten erhebliches Wachstumspotenzial.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Acrylpolymere bestehen aus verschiedenen chemischen Zusammensetzungen, darunter Homopolymere und Copolymere, die ihnen ihre einzigartigen Eigenschaften wie Haftung, Wasserbeständigkeit und Flexibilität verleihen. Diese Polymere werden hauptsächlich in Anwendungen wie Farben und Beschichtungen, Klebstoffen und Textilien eingesetzt, bei denen Haltbarkeit und Umweltbeständigkeit wichtige Anforderungen sind.

Das Segment Farben und Beschichtungen hält den größten Marktanteil, gefolgt von Klebstoffen und Dichtstoffen. Die steigende Nachfrage nach Hochleistungsbeschichtungen in der Bau- und Automobilindustrie ist ein Schlüsselfaktor, der zur Dominanz dieses Segments beiträgt.

Wer ist der größte Anbieter auf dem Acrylpolymermarkt der Welt?

BASF SE ist derzeit der größte Anbieter auf dem globalen Acrylpolymermarkt. Mit seinem umfangreichen Produktportfolio, seinen starken Forschungs- und Entwicklungskapazitäten und seinem globalen Vertriebsnetz hat BASF SE seine führende Position behauptet. Der Fokus des Unternehmens auf die Entwicklung nachhaltiger und umweltfreundlicher Polymerlösungen hat seine Dominanz auf dem Markt weiter gestärkt.

Die wichtigsten Wachstumsfaktoren, Trends und Chancen des Marktes

Der Acrylpolymermarkt wird hauptsächlich durch die wachsende Nachfrage nach Hochleistungsbeschichtungen und -klebstoffen angetrieben. Der zunehmende Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit in verschiedenen Branchen wie dem Bauwesen und der Automobilindustrie hat zu einer Verlagerung hin zu wasserbasierten Formulierungen geführt, was die Nachfrage nach Acrylpolymeren weiter ankurbelt. Darüber hinaus schafft der Trend zu Leichtbaumaterialien in der Automobil- und Luftfahrtindustrie Chancen für Acrylpolymere.

Schwellenmärkte, insbesondere im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, werden aufgrund der raschen Industrialisierung, der Infrastrukturentwicklung und des wachsenden Automobilsektors voraussichtlich die wichtigsten Wachstumstreiber sein. Darüber hinaus werden Innovationen bei biologisch abbaubaren und umweltfreundlichen Polymeren voraussichtlich das zukünftige Wachstum vorantreiben.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in Marktanteile

Zu den wichtigsten Akteuren auf dem Acrylpolymermarkt gehören:

• Dow Inc.

• BASF SE

• Toagosei Co., Ltd.

• Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Arkema

• Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

• Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

• Plaskolite

• Lucite International

• Gellner Industrial

Diese Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf strategische Partnerschaften, Produktinnovationen und den Ausbau ihrer Präsenz in Schwellenmärkten. Darüber hinaus ist die Entwicklung nachhaltiger und umweltfreundlicher Acrylpolymerlösungen eine Schlüsselstrategie dieser großen Akteure, um ihre Marktposition zu behaupten.

Wachstumstreiber

• Steigende Nachfrage aus der Farben- und Lackindustrie: Die wachsende Nachfrage nach langlebigen und leistungsstarken Beschichtungen in Bau- und Automobilanwendungen ist ein wichtiger Treiber des Acrylpolymermarktes.

• Umstellung auf umweltfreundliche Lösungen: Der globale Vorstoß in Richtung Nachhaltigkeit treibt die Einführung wasserbasierter Acrylpolymerformulierungen voran, die im Vergleich zu lösungsmittelbasierten Alternativen eine geringere Umweltbelastung aufweisen.

• Expansion der Schwellenmärkte: Die schnelle Industrialisierung und Infrastrukturentwicklung im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und in Lateinamerika schaffen erhebliche Möglichkeiten für Marktwachstum.

• Technologische Fortschritte in der Polymerwissenschaft: Kontinuierliche Innovationen bei Polymerformulierungen, insbesondere in Bezug auf Leistung und Umweltverträglichkeit, erweitern das Anwendungsspektrum für Acrylpolymere.

Wichtige Segmente

Nach Typ:

• Polymethylmethacrylat

• Natriumpolyacrylat

• Polyvinylacetat

• Polyacrylamid

• Andere

Nach Lösungstyp:

• Auf Wasserbasis

• Auf Lösungsmittelbasis

Nach Anwendung:

• Zahnmedizin

• Kosmetik

• Farben und Beschichtungen

• Reinigung

• Andere

Nach Region:

• Nordamerika

• Lateinamerika

• Europa

• Südasien

• Ostasien

• Ozeanien

• Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA)

