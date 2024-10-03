Celebrating 25 Years of OSCE in Kyrgyzstan: A Nation-Wide Exhibition

From 24 to 29 September 2024, the "OSCE for the People" photo exhibition was held at the National Historical Museum of Kyrgyzstan. The event marked a significant milestone—the 25th anniversary of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, which first opened its doors in 1999.

Attendees, including state representatives, civil society members, and international partners, wandered through a carefully curated display of photographs that showcased the Office’s role in strengthening security, supporting democratic institutions and fair elections, fostering economic development, promoting gender equality, and safeguarding human rights. The exhibits highlighted the OSCE's unwavering commitment to Kyrgyzstan’s development over the past quarter-century.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, reflected on this journey while looking to the future. "Today is not only a moment to reflect but an opportunity to envision what lies ahead. We face new challenges, and we are ready to meet them together. Our Mission will continue to serve the the people of Kyrgyzstan, and our co-operation will only grow stronger," he said.

Alongside the Bishkek exhibition, similar events were held across all seven regions of Kyrgyzstan, giving the public an opportunity to engage with the history of the OSCE’s long-standing partnership. The celebrations underscored a mutual dedication to maintaining regional security and stability.