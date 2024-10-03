Yieldmo Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Two New Appointments

New Roles Create More Opportunities to Enhance Digital Advertising Outcomes and Experiences with AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yieldmo, a leading advertising platform helping brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, has increased its strategic leadership team by appointing two new roles. Eddie Ishak has joined as Senior Vice President, Experience Design and Development, while Yieldmo-veteran Dan Contento has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. The expansion of the executive leadership team furthers Yieldmo’s path toward enhancing the digital advertising experience with AI.



Dan Contento, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, has been with Yieldmo for nearly 12 years, serving in sales, operations, and business development leadership roles. Prior to his new role with the company, he led the Global Platform Development team, overseeing strategy and relationships related to Yieldmo’s Programmatic Marketplace. In his new role, Contento will be responsible for leading Yieldmo’s global commercial strategy, overseeing brand partnerships, agency development, and other operational functions. He’ll also take leadership of Yieldmo’s international expansion efforts.

“For over a decade, Dan’s contributions to Yieldmo have been instrumental in driving our growth, especially as we’ve expanded key partnerships and continued to elevate our leadership across the industry,” said Mike Yavonditte, CEO and co-founder of Yieldmo. “His strategic thinking and hands-on approach have been invaluable, and I have no doubt that Dan’s leadership will take us to even greater heights.”

Eddie Ishak joins Yieldmo with over two decades of experience designing professional applications and platforms within adtech, fintech, and banking industries. With A Ph.D. in Computer Science from Columbia University focused on Human-Computer Interaction, Ishak combines his technical expertise with extensive design leadership experience, aligning strategies with broader business goals. In his role, Ishak will ensure Yieldmo continues driving towards accelerating innovation and enhancing user experiences, transforming first-party data into actionable applications and predictive intelligence to empower partners to optimize their ad campaigns and drive better results.

“At Yieldmo, we’re locked in on the opportunity to leverage AI-driven solutions that are effective and human-centric to maximize impact and align with our industry’s evolving technological needs. Eddie’s overarching mission has run parallel to ours throughout his career: creating ad experiences that respect both users and creators, fostering a healthy ecosystem,” said Teddy Jawde, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Yieldmo. “This is an incredibly exciting, and important, moment for Yieldmo and I’m looking forward to seeing what we’ll accomplish together.”

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands invent creative experiences through tech and AI, using custom ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe premium inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should be human-centered, tailored, and provoke users' emotions and actions. Yieldmo helps brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity, merging creative and media for proven results. Discover more at www.yieldmo.com.

Media Contact:

Haley Beney

haley@broadsheetcomms.com

