Minerals Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its third quarter ended September 27, 2024, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies’ website at https://investors.mineralstech.com/quarterly-results-conference-calls.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.  

