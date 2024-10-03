Minerals Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its third quarter ended September 27, 2024, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.



The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies’ website at https://investors.mineralstech.com/quarterly-results-conference-calls.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com .

Investor Contact:

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831



Media Contact:

Jennifer Albert, (212) 878-1840

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.