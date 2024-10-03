Explore Advanced Coating Solutions for Electronics at SMTA International 2024

Connect with Technical Experts from Electronic Coating Technologies

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineers and electronics professionals attending SMTA International 2024 are invited to visit booth 2713, where Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT) will present solutions for protecting and enhancing the durability of electronic assemblies. In collaboration with Dymax, a leader in light-curable materials and equipment, ECT will showcase advanced application techniques designed to meet the stringent requirements of modern electronics design and manufacturing.

At the event, ECT will highlight their conformal coating, parylene, potting and encapsulation, and FIP/CIP gasket services, which are known for extending the lifespan and reliability of electronic components across a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics.

Technical representatives from ECT will be available to discuss specific project requirements and offer insights into how their subcontract services can support manufacturing processes. ECT specializes in material distribution, technical support, and coating application services for engineers looking to safeguard their designs from environmental and operational stresses.

“We’re excited to explore how our innovative coating and process solutions can address the challenges engineers and businesses are facing in the face of evolving modern electronics design and manufacturing,” said Erick Campos, Sales and Business Services Manager at ECT.

For those looking to enhance the protection of their electronic designs, booth 2713 offers a space for in-depth discussions with technical experts and exploration of these technologies.

About ECT

Electronic Coating Technologies is a trusted partner in protecting critical electronics through its expert application services, curated material sourcing, and onsite service and support. Serving a wide range of industries including aerospace, military, automotive, consumer, power and energy, and medical. For additional information on ECT, visit electroniccoating.com or call us at 1-877-262-8328.

Contact: Cindy Gallagher Sr. Marketing Communications Specialist Electronic Coating Technologies marketing@electroniccoating.com

