Security Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Security Testing Global Market 2024 To Reach $28.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 21.6%

It will grow to $28.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The security testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.5 billion in 2023 to $12.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data breaches and cyber-attacks, stringent regulatory compliance, mobile device proliferation, awareness of insider threats, rising cybersecurity threats, global supply chain security.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Security Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The security testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to zero trust security framework adoption, regulatory emphasis on cybersecurity, remote workforce security, focus on security awareness training, automated vulnerability remediation, shift to continuous security testing.

Growth Driver Of The Security Testing Market

The rising cybercrimes across the world are expected to propel the growth of the security testing market going forward. Cybercrime refers to any illegal activity that uses a computer, networked device, or network. Security testing helps in avoiding cybercrimes, as it can prevent hackers from obtaining and abusing sensitive data and prevent a company from going out of business.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Security Testing Market Share?

Key players in the market include AT&T Inc., Cigniti Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee Corp, Micro Focus, Rapid7, Cisco Systems Inc., SecureWorks Inc., F-Secure Corporation, Data Theorem Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NTT Security AppSec Solutions Inc., Synopsys Inc., Veracode, Now Secure, Parasoft, ScienceSoft, WhiteHat Security, Kryptowire LLC, Accenture PLC, Aon PLC, AppSec Labs, Bishop Fox, Capgemini SE, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Coalfire Systems Inc., Cybercom Group AB, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Security Testing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on introducing advanced security testing solutions to maximize their profits in the market. Advanced security testing solutions refer to the use of advanced techniques and tools to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in IT systems, applications, and cloud infrastructure.

How Is The Global Security Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Application Security Testing, Network Security Testing, Device Security testing, Social Engineering

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

4) By Verticals: BFSI, Healthcare, IT, Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, Education, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Security Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Security Testing Market Definition

Security testing refers to a system that focuses on identifying all potential holes and weaknesses in the system that could result in the loss of data or the organization's reputation. This provides numerous benefits to the customer, such as select features such as real-risk evaluation and cyber defense ability testing.

Security Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global security testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Security Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on security testing market size, security testing market drivers and trends, security testing market major players and security testing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

