Rotogravure Printing Ink Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.16 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rotogravure printing ink market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.42 billion in 2023 to $4.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to packaging industry growth, increased print quality requirements, popularity in flexible packaging, growth in publication printing, advancements in ink formulations, preference for high-volume printing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Rotogravure Printing Ink Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The rotogravure printing ink market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to globalization of consumer goods, flexible packaging dominance, rising pharmaceutical packaging needs, evolving consumer preferences, digital transformation in printing.

Growth Driver Of The Rotogravure Printing Ink Market

The rise in the demand for food packaging is expected to propel the growth of the rotogravure printing ink market going forward. Safe food packaging demonstrates that acceptable printing ink materials are created and utilized, and customer awareness and expectations about environmental concerns are on the rise. The rotogravure printing inks are durable, low-cost, and of high quality for food packaging applications.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Rotogravure Printing Ink Market Trends?

Key players in the market include DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Fujifilm Sericol India Private Limited, Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, Yansefu Inks and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son B.V., Sakata Inx Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG And Co. KGaA, Sun Chemical Corporation, T&K Toka Co. Ltd., Tokyo Printing Ink Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd., Wikoff Color Corporation, Mitsu Inks Pvt. Ltd., Chemicoat Co Ltd., Worldtex Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., VirBandhu Industries, Technocrafts India Pvt. Ltd., Shivasakhti Printing Inc., Macmixu Coating And Chemicals Private Limited, INX International Ink Co., SICPA Holding SA, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Nutec Digital Ink LLC, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dow Inc., Seiko Epson America corp.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Rotogravure Printing Ink Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative inks to gain a competitive edge in the market. Innovative inks refer to advanced and groundbreaking formulations of printing inks that incorporate novel technologies, materials, or features to offer improved performance.

How Is The Global Rotogravure Printing Ink Market Segmented?

1) By Resin Type: Polyamide, Nitrocellulose, Polyurethane, Acrylic polymers, Other Resin Types

2) By Technology: Solvent Based, Water Based

3) By Application: Packaging, Publication, Product, Promotion

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Rotogravure Printing Ink Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Rotogravure Printing Ink Market Definition

Rotogravure printing inks are fluid inks with a very low viscosity that can be drawn into the cylinder's engraved cells and subsequently transferred to the substrate. The paper is run through gas- or electric-fired dryers to dry the ink and drive off the solvents or water, which effectively replaces much of the solvent. Before the paper gets to the next printing station on the press, the ink will have dried. Wet inks cannot be overprinted without smearing and smudging; therefore, this is required. High-volume air dryers are consequently installed after each printing station.

Rotogravure Printing Ink Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global rotogravure printing ink market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Rotogravure Printing Ink Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rotogravure printing ink market size, rotogravure printing ink market drivers and trends, rotogravure printing ink market major players and rotogravure printing ink market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

