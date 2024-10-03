Robotic Vision Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.7 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.4%

Robotic Vision Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Robotic Vision Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robotic vision market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.34 billion in 2023 to $2.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased processing power, expansion of industrial automation, growth in e-commerce and warehousing, demand for quality inspection in manufacturing, cost reduction in vision components.

The robotic vision market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of autonomous vehicles, deployment in smart cities, application in hazardous environments, customization for small and medium-sized enterprises, increased adoption in logistics and supply chain.

Growth Driver Of The Robotic Vision Market

Rapid growth of industry 4.0 is expected to propel the growth of the robotic vision market going forward. Industry 4.0, also known as the fourth industrial revolution, refers to the ongoing transformation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices with modern smart technology. Robotic vision enhances automation by allowing robots to navigate and interact with their surroundings, perform intricate tasks with precision, and contribute to a more flexible and responsive production environment.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Robotic Vision Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Cognex Corporation, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Teledyne DALSA, Tordivel AS, ISRA VISION AG, Basler AG, SICK AG, Hexagon AB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc America Corporation, ABB Ltd., Google LLC, MVTEC Software GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Acieta LLC, Nikon Metrology NV, KUKA AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Robert Bosch, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., Stäubli International AG, Yamaha Robotics, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Scape Technologies A/S, Blue River Technology Inc., Sight Machine Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Robotic Vision Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are launching innovative products such as machine vision systems to sustain their position in the market. Machine vision systems refer to technologies that enable machines, typically computers, to interpret and make decisions based on visual information derived from images or video.

How Is The Global Robotic Vision Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Technology: 2D Vision, 3D Vision

3) By Industry: Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Precision Engineering and Optics, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Chemical, Rubber, and Plastic, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Robotic Vision Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Robotic Vision Market Definition

Robotic vision enables a robot to see, which includes a number of calibrated algorithms, calibration, and even temperature detection sensors, all of which have different levels of complexity and use.

Robotic Vision Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global robotic vision market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Robotic Vision Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on robotic vision market size, robotic vision market drivers and trends, robotic vision market major players and robotic vision market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

