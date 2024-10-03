Robot End-Effector Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.97 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.2%

Robot End-Effector Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robot end-effector market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.34 billion in 2023 to $5.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global manufacturing growth, focus on precision and accuracy, automotive industry demands, increased labor costs, focus on lightweight and compact designs, focus on safety.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Robot End-Effector Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The robot end-effector market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to e-commerce and logistics growth, advances in material handling, rise of industry 4.0, increasing use of robotics in healthcare, increased focus on sustainability.

Growth Driver Of The Robot End-Effector Market

The growing automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the robotics end-effector market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the collective network of companies, organizations, and activities involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of motor vehicles. The integration of robotics end-effectors in the automotive industry offers improved precision and safety to increase productivity, cost savings, enhance accuracy, flexibility, adaptability, and optimal cycle times, ensuring efficient production processes.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Robot End-Effector Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., DESTACO a Dover Company, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Piab AB, Robotiq Inc., Zimmer Group Holding GmbH, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, Schmalz GmbH, Millibar Inc., Festo AG & Co. KG, Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG, TÜNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH, Soft Robotics Inc., JH Robotics Inc., TSD Manufacturing Inc., Bastian Solutions Inc., ATI Industrial Automation, Applied Robotics Inc., EMI Corp., FIPA GmbH, Grabit Inc., Intelligente Peripherien für Roboter GmbH, Mecademic Inc., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., New Scale Robotics Inc., OnRobot A/S, PHD Inc., Robot System Products AB, Robot Tooling & Automation Australia Pty Ltd., Robotunits GmbH.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Robot End-Effector Market Size?

Major companies operating in the robotics end-effector market are focusing on innovative products such as vacuum gripper to drive revenues in their market. A vacuum gripper is a type of end effector that uses suction to pick up and manipulate objects. It is a versatile and widely used tool in automation and robotics, as it can handle a wide variety of materials without the need for physical contact.

How Is The Global Robot End-Effector Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Grippers, Welding Guns, Clamps, Suction Cups, Tool Changers, Other Types

2) By Robot Type: Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots

3) By Application: Handling, Welding, Assembly, Processing, Dispensing, Other Applications

4) By Industry: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Robot End-Effector Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Robot End-Effector Market Definition

A robot end-effector is a device attached to a robot's wrist that allows the robot to engage with its task. The end effector is the component of the robot that interacts with its surroundings.

Robot End-Effector Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global robot end-effector market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Robot End-Effector Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on robot end-effector market size, robot end-effector market drivers and trends, robot end-effector market major players and robot end-effector market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

