Femtech Market to Witness 16.3% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Transformative Growth in the FemTech Market: From USD 33.92 Billion in 2023 to USD 113.53 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.3%

Westford, USA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Femtech Market will attain the value of USD 113.53 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growth of the market is driven by growing awareness of women’s health issues, increasing investments in startups, technologies such as telemedicine, wearable technology and improving mobile healthcare services. The femtech market sees tremendous growth driven by increased access to various services, growing demand for personalized medicine and greater focus on gender specific. However, numerous opportunities such as product innovation, global market growth and integration drives the market growth and availability of telehealth.

Femtech Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 33.92 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 113.53 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End Use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rise of AI and Machine Learning in Healthcare Key Market Drivers Growing Awareness of Sexual Health

Femtech Market Segmental Analysis

Global FemTech Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into Devices, Software, Services, and Consumer Products.

By application, the market is segmented into Pregnancy and Nursing Care, Reproductive Health & Contraception, Menstrual Health, General Health, Pelvic & Uterine Health, Sexual Health, Women's Wellness, Menopause Care, and Longevity & Mental Health.

By end-use, the market is segmented into direct-to-consumer, hospitals, surgical centers, fertility clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Devices Segment to Dominate Due to Direct Health Monitoring

The devices segment accounted for the major market share in the recent years and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to direct health monitoring and effective user engagement. This allows women to quickly and effectively track their fertility issues and overall well-being. Most devices offer comprehensive gaming experiences and engaging interfaces that inspire the everyday use of such devices and are compatible with healthcare. Furthermore, the emergence of new solutions such as fertility monitors and menstrual cups are attracting tech-savvy consumers to demand personalized products.

Hospital Segment to Drive Market Due to Availability of Integrated Care

The hospital segment will gain significant market share in the coming years owing to the availability of integrated care, advanced technology and professional services. Hospitals will offer highly integrated femtech solutions that integrate treatment, diagnosis and follow-up care, strengthening quality patient care and continuity of service delivery. These programs are equipped with advanced features to adopt and use femtech software such as fertility treatment solutions and telemedicine platforms for better patient outcomes. Additionally, the presence of professional staff ensures proper implementation of this solution which increases confidence among female patients.

North America is Dominating Due to Strong Economic Conditions

North America dominated the market in recent years and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period owing to strong economic conditions, increasing awareness demand, and rising technological advancements. Biological systems and a robust pool of institutional investors are investing heavily in many femtech companies, driving the growth and transformation. Furthermore, awareness of women’s health is increasing, resulting in a greater demand for targeted solutions. Wearable technology and smartphones are widespread in this segment facilitating the use of various femtech products. Key players defined in the business include Fitbit Inc., iSono Health, Inc. and others. NUVO Inc., Allara Health, HeraMED, Flo Health Inc., Natural Cycle USA Corp., and others.

Drivers

Growing Focus on Women's Health

Rising Adoption of Digital Health Solutions

Investment in Women's Health Startups

Restraints

Lack of Awareness in Certain Regions

Regulatory and Compliance Challenges

Social and Cultural Barriers

Prominent Players in Femtech Market

Chiaro Technology Limited (India)

Fitbit Inc. (US)

iSono Health, Inc. (US)

NUVO Inc. (US)

Allara Health (US)

HeraMED (US)

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited (India)

Flo Health Inc. (US)

Natural Cycles USA Corp (US)

Withings (France)

Samplytics Technologies Private Limited (India)

Clue by Biowink GmbH (Germany)

Bloomlife (US)

Athena Feminine Technologies (US)

Syrona Health (India)

Apple Inc. (US)

Google Inc. (US)

Key Questions Answered in Femtech Market Report

How big is the global Femtech Market?

What are the key drivers of the global Femtech Market size?

Which is the growing region in the global Femtech Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing focus on women's health, rising adoption of digital health solutions, investment in women's health startups), restraints (lack of awareness in certain regions, regulatory and compliance challenges, social and cultural barriers), opportunities (rise of AI and machine learning in healthcare) influencing the growth of Femtech Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Femtech Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Femtech Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

