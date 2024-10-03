Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Packaging Market Set to Skyrocket to USD 23,415.2 Million by 2034, Driven by Innovations in Smart Packaging and Sustainability Initiatives | FMI

The packaging industry is not an exception to how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing various industries. AI has emerged as a game-changer in the packaging industry due to the growth of e-commerce, shifting consumer demands, and the need for effective and sustainable packaging solutions. Numerous aspects of packaging, including design, production, quality assurance, and supply chain optimization, are being revolutionized by this technology.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI in Packaging Market is poised for robust growth between 2024 and 2034, driven by increasing demand for smart, efficient, and sustainable packaging solutions. Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the packaging industry by improving production efficiency, optimizing materials usage, and enhancing product personalization. Packaging companies are adopting AI-based solutions to enhance operational flexibility, reduce waste, and meet the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and customized packaging.



The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Packaging Market is poised for exponential growth, with its market value estimated at USD 1,790.8 million in 2024, and expected to surge to an impressive USD 23,415.2 million by 2034. This growth is propelled by the increasing adoption of AI technologies, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period (2024 to 2034).

Technological advancements such as AI-powered quality control systems, predictive analytics, and machine learning algorithms are increasingly being integrated into packaging processes. These solutions not only reduce production errors but also improve overall efficiency by optimizing energy usage, material handling, and production workflows.

Moreover, the rise of e-commerce and the need for effective packaging in supply chain management have further fueled the adoption of AI in the packaging industry. With rapid growth in online retail, especially in emerging markets, AI is being used to design and implement packaging solutions that are lightweight, cost-efficient, and capable of protecting products during transit.

Drivers and Opportunities

The primary driver for the AI in Packaging Market is the increasing demand for automation and smart packaging solutions in various industries. AI-driven systems enable manufacturers to enhance operational efficiencies, improve product quality, and reduce costs. Moreover, the growing consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is pushing companies to adopt AI technologies that minimize waste and optimize the use of packaging materials.

Opportunities in the market include the development of AI-driven packaging systems that cater to the specific needs of industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce. As packaging requirements evolve with the rise of e-commerce and consumer demand for customization, companies are investing in AI solutions to create packaging that is both sustainable and personalized.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The AI in Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2024 to 2034.

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2024 to 2034. The market size is expected to increase from USD 1,790.8 million in 2024 to USD 23,415.2 million by 2034 .

to . Increasing demand for sustainable and smart packaging solutions will drive market growth.

AI in packaging is gaining traction in industries such as food and beverages, e-commerce, and pharmaceuticals.

Predictive analytics and AI-based quality control are key technological trends shaping the future of the market.



“The integration of AI in the packaging industry is not just a trend; it’s a transformation. As more companies realize the potential of AI to enhance their packaging processes, we expect to see exponential growth in this market, especially in sectors like e-commerce, where packaging plays a crucial role in brand perception and operational efficiency.” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

AI in Packaging Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 1,790.8 million Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 23,415.2 million CAGR (2024 to 2034) 29.3% Key Players IBM Corporation, Tetra Pak, Rockwell Automation, Sealed Air Corporation, ABB Ltd. Market Segmentation By Component (Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, AI-powered Robotics), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, E-commerce, Consumer Goods) Geographic Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of the AI in Packaging Market:

As AI continues to revolutionize industries, its impact on the packaging sector is profound. Companies are embracing AI-powered solutions to enhance the efficiency, sustainability, and functionality of packaging processes. Here are the key drivers fueling this robust growth:

Smart and Connected Packaging Solutions: The demand for intelligent packaging that offers enhanced functionality, such as active monitoring systems, temperature-sensitive labels, and consumer engagement features, is rapidly increasing. AI’s integration into these systems is transforming how packaging interacts with products and consumers, significantly improving safety, traceability, and experience. AI-Powered Inspection and Quality Control: Leveraging computer vision and machine learning, AI is enhancing the accuracy of inspection processes in packaging lines. These systems analyze images, detect material defects, and ensure only high-quality products reach the market, reducing waste and maintaining stringent quality standards. Customized Packaging Designs with AI: AI algorithms analyze consumer preferences, product data, and market trends to create personalized and impactful packaging designs. This is particularly valuable in the direct-to-consumer and e-commerce sectors, where tailored packaging plays a pivotal role in branding and customer engagement. Predictive Maintenance Systems: The packaging industry is adopting AI-driven predictive maintenance tools, enabling companies to anticipate potential equipment failures and reduce production downtime. By analyzing sensor and equipment data, these systems help optimize operations and enhance overall efficiency. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Innovations: AI is becoming instrumental in driving sustainability within the packaging sector. From developing eco-friendly materials to optimizing packaging designs that reduce material usage, AI is playing a vital role in helping companies achieve their environmental goals. This is particularly crucial as global demand for sustainable packaging solutions continues to rise.



Who is the Biggest Vendor of Organic Fertilizer in the World?

The leading vendor of Organic Fertilizer globally is Italpollina S.p.A. Known for its extensive range of sustainable and organic agricultural solutions, Italpollina has established itself as a major player in the global organic fertilizer market. The company’s innovative approach to plant nutrition, combined with a strong focus on sustainability, has solidified its position as the world’s largest organic fertilizer vendor.





Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The AI in Packaging Market is driven by the increasing need for automation and efficiency in packaging processes. AI solutions offer numerous advantages, including reducing material wastage, enhancing quality control, and improving operational speed. The rise of e-commerce is a major trend that is driving the need for AI in packaging, as companies seek innovative ways to protect and deliver products efficiently in a highly competitive market.

Opportunities are abundant in the development of AI-powered systems that cater to specific industry requirements. For example, in the food and beverage industry, AI is being used to design packaging that extends product shelf life and ensures food safety, while in the pharmaceutical sector, AI ensures precision and compliance with regulatory standards.

Country-Wise Insights for AI in Packaging Market Growth:

Country Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) Short Description United States 25.9 % Growth driven by demand for advanced packaging solutions across various industries including food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Canada 32.3 % High adoption of AI-driven smart packaging and sustainable innovations, particularly in consumer goods and food sectors. Brazil 29.4 % Rapid growth due to increasing use of AI in packaging for agriculture, food exports, and logistics. Mexico 28.2 % Expanding AI implementation in packaging, especially for e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. Germany 20.1 % Moderate growth due to stringent regulatory standards, with AI boosting quality control and eco-friendly packaging initiatives. France 15.7 % Slower growth, focusing on AI applications for personalized packaging and sustainability in luxury and consumer goods sectors. United Kingdom 18.0 % Rising demand for customized and sustainable packaging solutions in e-commerce and retail industries. China 31.6 % Strong growth fueled by investments in AI for packaging automation, quality control, and logistics in food and pharmaceutical sectors. India 39.6 % Highest growth rate, supported by government initiatives, partnerships, and AI innovations targeting regulatory compliance and smart packaging solutions. Japan 33.8 % AI innovations focused on sustainable packaging, reducing waste, and improving recyclability due to high consumer and regulatory demand. United Arab Emirates 29.6 % Growth driven by adoption of AI in packaging for logistics, e-commerce, and luxury goods sectors. South Africa 31.8 % Expanding use of AI in packaging for improving supply chain efficiency and combating counterfeit products in consumer goods and pharmaceuticals.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the AI in Packaging Market include:

Tetra Pak Group

Stora Enso OyJ

Greif Inc.

Ardagh Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global

OJI Holdings Corporation

Avery Dennison Corp.

Gerreshiemer AG

Georgia Pacific

Sonoco

Amcor Plc

These companies are at the forefront of integrating AI into packaging systems, offering innovative solutions that improve efficiency, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction. Their continuous focus on R&D and strategic partnerships is helping them gain a competitive edge in this rapidly growing market.

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Smart Packaging Solutions: The need for packaging solutions that offer enhanced functionality, such as real-time tracking and monitoring, is driving the adoption of AI technologies.

The need for packaging solutions that offer enhanced functionality, such as real-time tracking and monitoring, is driving the adoption of AI technologies. Sustainability Push: Companies are leveraging AI to reduce packaging waste and optimize the use of eco-friendly materials, in line with growing environmental concerns.

Companies are leveraging AI to reduce packaging waste and optimize the use of eco-friendly materials, in line with growing environmental concerns. Technological Advancements: Innovations in AI and machine learning are leading to more efficient packaging systems that can adapt to changing consumer preferences and industry requirements.

Innovations in AI and machine learning are leading to more efficient packaging systems that can adapt to changing consumer preferences and industry requirements. E-commerce Boom: The rapid growth of online retail is fueling demand for packaging solutions that ensure product safety and reduce transit damage, where AI plays a crucial role.

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/artificial-intelligence-in-packaging-market

Global AI in Packaging Market Segmentation by Category

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Predictive Analysis

Others



By Application:

Quality Control and Inspection

Packaging Design and Customization

Supply Chain Optimization

Smart Packaging

By End-use:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Other Industrial

Consumer Goods

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa



Le marché de l’IA dans l’emballage devrait connaître une croissance robuste entre 2024 et 2034, stimulé par la demande croissante de solutions d’emballage intelligentes, efficaces et durables. L’intelligence artificielle (IA) révolutionne l’industrie de l’emballage en améliorant l’efficacité de la production, en optimisant l’utilisation des matériaux et en améliorant la personnalisation des produits. Les entreprises d’emballage adoptent des solutions basées sur l’IA pour améliorer la flexibilité opérationnelle, réduire les déchets et répondre à la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des emballages écologiques et personnalisés.

Le marché mondial de l'intelligence artificielle (IA) dans l'emballage est sur le point de connaître une croissance exponentielle, avec une valeur de marché estimée à 1 790,8 millions USD en 2024 et qui devrait atteindre un impressionnant 23 415,2 millions USD d'ici 2034. Cette croissance est propulsée par l'adoption croissante des technologies d'IA, le marché devant croître à un TCAC de 29,3 % au cours de la période de prévision (2024-2034).

Les avancées technologiques telles que les systèmes de contrôle qualité basés sur l'IA, l'analyse prédictive et les algorithmes d'apprentissage automatique sont de plus en plus intégrées aux processus d'emballage. Ces solutions réduisent non seulement les erreurs de production, mais améliorent également l'efficacité globale en optimisant la consommation d'énergie, la manutention des matériaux et les flux de production.

De plus, l’essor du commerce électronique et la nécessité d’un emballage efficace dans la gestion de la chaîne d’approvisionnement ont encore favorisé l’adoption de l’IA dans le secteur de l’emballage. Avec la croissance rapide du commerce de détail en ligne, en particulier sur les marchés émergents, l’IA est utilisée pour concevoir et mettre en œuvre des solutions d’emballage légères, rentables et capables de protéger les produits pendant le transport.

Facteurs moteurs et opportunités

Le principal moteur du marché de l’IA dans l’emballage est la demande croissante d’automatisation et de solutions d’emballage intelligentes dans divers secteurs. Les systèmes basés sur l’IA permettent aux fabricants d’améliorer l’efficacité opérationnelle, d’améliorer la qualité des produits et de réduire les coûts. De plus, la préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les emballages durables et respectueux de l’environnement pousse les entreprises à adopter des technologies d’IA qui minimisent les déchets et optimisent l’utilisation des matériaux d’emballage.

Les opportunités du marché incluent le développement de systèmes d’emballage pilotés par l’IA qui répondent aux besoins spécifiques de secteurs tels que l’alimentation et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques et le commerce électronique. Alors que les exigences en matière d’emballage évoluent avec l’essor du commerce électronique et la demande de personnalisation des consommateurs, les entreprises investissent dans des solutions d’IA pour créer des emballages à la fois durables et personnalisés.

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché

Le marché de l'IA dans l'emballage devrait croître à un TCAC de 29,3 % entre 2024 et 2034.

devrait croître à un TCAC de 29,3 % entre 2024 et 2034. La taille du marché devrait passer de 1 790,8 millions USD en 2024 à 23 415,2 millions USD en 2034 .

à . La demande croissante de solutions d’emballage durables et intelligentes stimulera la croissance du marché.

L’IA dans l’emballage gagne du terrain dans des secteurs tels que l’alimentation et les boissons, le commerce électronique et les produits pharmaceutiques.

L’analyse prédictive et le contrôle qualité basé sur l’IA sont des tendances technologiques clés qui façonnent l’avenir du marché.



« L’intégration de l’IA dans l’industrie de l’emballage n’est pas seulement une tendance, c’est une transformation. À mesure que de plus en plus d’entreprises prennent conscience du potentiel de l’IA pour améliorer leurs processus d’emballage, nous nous attendons à une croissance exponentielle sur ce marché, en particulier dans des secteurs comme le commerce électronique, où l’emballage joue un rôle crucial dans la perception de la marque et l’efficacité opérationnelle », déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Principaux points forts du marché de l’IA dans l’emballage :

Alors que l’IA continue de révolutionner les industries, son impact sur le secteur de l’emballage est profond. Les entreprises adoptent des solutions basées sur l’IA pour améliorer l’efficacité, la durabilité et la fonctionnalité des processus d’emballage. Voici les principaux facteurs à l’origine de cette croissance robuste :

Solutions d'emballage intelligentes et connectées : La demande d' emballages intelligents offrant des fonctionnalités améliorées, telles que des systèmes de surveillance active, des étiquettes sensibles à la température et des fonctions d'engagement des consommateurs, augmente rapidement. L'intégration de l'IA dans ces systèmes transforme la façon dont les emballages interagissent avec les produits et les consommateurs, améliorant considérablement la sécurité, la traçabilité et l'expérience. Contrôle qualité et inspection par l'IA : en s'appuyant sur la vision par ordinateur et l'apprentissage automatique, l'IA améliore la précision des processus d'inspection sur les lignes de conditionnement. Ces systèmes analysent les images, détectent les défauts de matériaux et garantissent que seuls les produits de haute qualité arrivent sur le marché, réduisant ainsi le gaspillage et maintenant des normes de qualité strictes. Conceptions d'emballage personnalisées avec l'IA : les algorithmes d'IA analysent les préférences des consommateurs, les données produit et les tendances du marché pour créer des conceptions d'emballage personnalisées et percutantes. Cela est particulièrement utile dans les secteurs de la vente directe au consommateur et du commerce électronique, où les emballages sur mesure jouent un rôle essentiel dans l'image de marque et l'engagement client. Systèmes de maintenance prédictive : l’industrie de l’emballage adopte des outils de maintenance prédictive basés sur l’IA, permettant aux entreprises d’anticiper les pannes potentielles des équipements et de réduire les temps d’arrêt de la production. En analysant les données des capteurs et des équipements, ces systèmes permettent d’optimiser les opérations et d’améliorer l’efficacité globale. Durabilité et innovations respectueuses de l’environnement : l’IA joue un rôle essentiel dans la promotion de la durabilité dans le secteur de l’emballage. Du développement de matériaux respectueux de l’environnement à l’optimisation des conceptions d’emballages qui réduisent l’utilisation de matériaux, l’IA joue un rôle essentiel pour aider les entreprises à atteindre leurs objectifs environnementaux. Cela est particulièrement crucial à l’heure où la demande mondiale de solutions d’emballage durables continue d’augmenter.



Qui est le plus grand fournisseur d’engrais organique au monde?

Italpollina SpA est le premier fournisseur mondial d' engrais organiques . Connue pour sa vaste gamme de solutions agricoles durables et biologiques, Italpollina s'est imposée comme un acteur majeur sur le marché mondial des engrais organiques. L'approche innovante de l'entreprise en matière de nutrition des plantes, combinée à une forte concentration sur la durabilité, a consolidé sa position de premier fournisseur mondial d'engrais organiques.

Principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché

Le marché de l’IA dans l’emballage est motivé par le besoin croissant d’automatisation et d’efficacité des processus d’emballage. Les solutions d’IA offrent de nombreux avantages, notamment la réduction du gaspillage de matériaux, l’amélioration du contrôle qualité et l’amélioration de la vitesse opérationnelle. L’essor du commerce électronique est une tendance majeure qui accroît le besoin d’IA dans l’emballage, car les entreprises recherchent des moyens innovants pour protéger et livrer les produits efficacement sur un marché hautement concurrentiel.

Les possibilités de développement de systèmes basés sur l’IA qui répondent aux besoins spécifiques de chaque secteur sont nombreuses. Par exemple, dans l’industrie agroalimentaire, l’IA est utilisée pour concevoir des emballages qui prolongent la durée de conservation des produits et garantissent la sécurité alimentaire, tandis que dans le secteur pharmaceutique, l’IA garantit la précision et le respect des normes réglementaires.

Informations sur les principales entreprises et parts de marché

Les principales entreprises du marché de l'IA dans l'emballage comprennent :

Groupe Tetra Pak

Stora Enso OyJ

Greif Inc.

Groupe Ardagh

Société Sealed Air

Baies mondiales

Société de portefeuille OJI

Avery Dennison Corp.

Gerreshiemer AG

Géorgie Pacifique

Sonoco

Amcor plc

Ces entreprises sont à l’avant-garde de l’intégration de l’IA dans les systèmes d’emballage, offrant des solutions innovantes qui améliorent l’efficacité, la durabilité et la satisfaction des consommateurs. Leur concentration continue sur la R&D et les partenariats stratégiques les aide à acquérir un avantage concurrentiel sur ce marché en pleine croissance.

Moteurs de croissance

Demande croissante de solutions d’emballage intelligentes : le besoin de solutions d’emballage offrant des fonctionnalités améliorées, telles que le suivi et la surveillance en temps réel, favorise l’adoption des technologies d’IA.

le besoin de solutions d’emballage offrant des fonctionnalités améliorées, telles que le suivi et la surveillance en temps réel, favorise l’adoption des technologies d’IA. Effort de développement durable: les entreprises exploitent l’IA pour réduire les déchets d’emballage et optimiser l’utilisation de matériaux respectueux de l’environnement, conformément aux préoccupations environnementales croissantes.

les entreprises exploitent l’IA pour réduire les déchets d’emballage et optimiser l’utilisation de matériaux respectueux de l’environnement, conformément aux préoccupations environnementales croissantes. Progrès technologiques : les innovations en matière d’IA et d’apprentissage automatique conduisent à des systèmes d’emballage plus efficaces, capables de s’adapter à l’évolution des préférences des consommateurs et des exigences de l’industrie.

les innovations en matière d’IA et d’apprentissage automatique conduisent à des systèmes d’emballage plus efficaces, capables de s’adapter à l’évolution des préférences des consommateurs et des exigences de l’industrie. Boom du commerce électronique : la croissance rapide du commerce de détail en ligne alimente la demande de solutions d’emballage qui garantissent la sécurité des produits et réduisent les dommages pendant le transport, où l’IA joue un rôle crucial.

Segmentation du marché mondial de l'IA dans l'emballage par catégorie

Par technologie :

Apprentissage automatique

Vision par ordinateur

Traitement du langage naturel

Analyse prédictive

Autres



Par application:

Contrôle de la qualité et inspection

Conception et personnalisation d'emballages

Optimisation de la chaîne d'approvisionnement

Emballage intelligent

Par utilisation finale:

Alimentation et boissons

Soins de santé

Soins personnels et cosmétiques

Autres industries

Biens de consommation

Commerce électronique

Par région:

Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Asie de l'Est

Asie du Sud et Pacifique

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Moyen-Orient et Afrique



Old Source: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Packaging Market is expected to hit US$ 6,015.6 Million at a stupendous CAGR of 11.2% by 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Packaging Domain:

The global packaging automation market size is anticipated to grasp US$ 67.6 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 2.0%.

The global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market sales, is estimated to be US$ 26.6 billion in 2024. The overall market is further projected to reach US$ 59.1 billion by 2034 by thriving at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The bubble wrap machine market demand is projected to be valued at US$ 493.3 million in 2024 and rise to US$ 712.9 million by 2034. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 % over the forecast period.

The linerless label market sales is likely to reach US$ 3.0 billion by 2033. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global digital textile printer market value is projected to increase from US$ 2,212.9 million in 2023 to US$ 5,304.3 million by 2033. Over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, global digital textile printer demand is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The global pad printing machine market sales is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2033, reaching US$ 1,897.8 million by the end of the assessment period.

The smart label market share is estimated to exhibit promising growth throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3%. The market size is expected to expand from US$ 8.0 billion in 2024 to US$ 21.1 billion by 2034.

The active packaging market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 11.6 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The FMCG packaging market is expected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 778.7 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.