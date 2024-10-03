Flow Capital Announces Repayment of a Legacy Investment

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital solutions, is pleased to announce the final payment of C$1.48M related to a legacy investment.

Although the investment was made over 7 years ago, the cumulative return represented an IRR of just over 31%. The capital returned from this investment will be reinvested into new opportunities, in pursuit of interest income and warrant-based equity gains, creating more value for Flow Capital shareholders.

Flow Capital continues to focus on providing flexible growth financing solutions to small and mid-cap high-growth companies across multiple sectors. With the help of our capital, companies are better able to execute their growth plans, scale their operations more aggressively, and seize unique opportunities, all while avoiding excessively dilutive financing or restrictive equity-based relationships.

Growing companies seeking covenant-light, founder-friendly growth capital are invited to apply for funding directly on the Flow website at www.flowcap.com/apply .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com .

