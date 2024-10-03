Solar-Powered UAV Market to Skyrocket to $881.7 Million by 2035, Reports Allied Market Research

Solar-Powered UAV Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global solar-powered UAV market is valued at $378.2 million in 2025, and is estimated to reach $881.7 million by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 to 2035. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08543 There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the solar-powered UAV market , such as enhanced endurance limit as compared to conventional drones, applications in law enforcement activities, and increase in usage of renewable energy sources. Moreover, the market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the increase in use of drones for different applications such as commercial, industrial, manufacturing, agricultural among others in these countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.The global solar-powered UAV market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on application, mode of operation, type, range, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the construction segment is expected to hold the highest share in 2025, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the media and entertainment segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2026 to 2035.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-powered-uav-market/purchase-options 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the semi automation segment to hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than 90% of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2035. However, the autonomous segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the quadcopter drones segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global solar-powered UAV market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold for the highest share in 2025, contributing to around one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2035. In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:AeroVironment Inc., Autonomous Systems Lab (Atlantik-Solar), Aurora Flight Sciences, Avy, BAE Systems Plc., Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), Elektra Solar GmbH, Eos Technologie, Kea Aerospace, Korea Aerospace Research Institute, NEWSPACE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, QinetiQ, Silent Falcon UAS Technologies, Skydweller, Sunbirds SAS, UAV Instruments S.L, and Xsun.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08543 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By application, the media & entertainment segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global solar-powered UAV market during the forecast period.By type, the quadcopter drones segment is projected to lead the global solar-powered UAV market during the forecast period.By range, the more than 300 km segment is projected to lead the global solar-powered UAV market during the forecast period.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fuel-cell-uav-market-A10660 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market-A09059 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uav-payload-market-A10083 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

