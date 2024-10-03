Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,672 in the last 365 days.

Webroot Champions Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Empowering Users to Stay Safe Online

Webroot

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a global initiative highlighting the importance of online safety. Webroot, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, urges everyone to take proactive steps to protect their personal data in an increasingly interconnected digital world.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and integrate into daily routines, the landscape of cyber threats is also changing. While AI can be a powerful tool for defense, it can also be exploited by malicious actors.

Webroot offers these essential cybersecurity tips to help users stay safe:

  • Guard Your Personal Information

Sharing less online reduces the risk of exposure. Avoid posting sensitive details like passwords, social security numbers, and financial data.

  • Double Up Your Defense

Passwords alone aren't enough. Utilize multi-factor authentication (MFA) to add an extra layer of security for your accounts.

  • Beware of Fake AI Apps

Be cautious of lookalike apps and browser extensions. Only download software from trusted sources like official app stores or reputable websites.

  • Shop Smart Online

Avoid saving payment information for future purchases. If a website is compromised, your credit card details could be at risk.

  • Be Cautious with AI Tools

Provide only the necessary information when interacting with AI tools.

  • Fight Phishing Scams

Be wary of emails that seem too good to be true. Report suspicious emails as potential scams.

  • Stay Informed

Educate yourself about current cybersecurity threats and best practices. Share this knowledge with
family and friends to create a safer digital environment.

  • Beyond Basic Security: Comprehensive Protection with Webroot Premium

While these tips are valuable tools, accidents can happen. Webroot Premium goes a step beyond, offering comprehensive protection for both devices and personal information.

Visit Webroot.com to learn more about Webroot Premium and enhance your digital security.

Contact email: info@presleymedia.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Webroot Champions Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Empowering Users to Stay Safe Online

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more