PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 3, 2024 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the wage increase in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and SOCCSKARGEN Regions We thank the Regional Wage Boards of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and SOCCSKARGEN Regions for the approval of the wage increase for our workers. While this is a positive development, we should continue to assess whether this increase truly meets the daily needs of our workers and their families. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, we will continue to push for the living wage as one of the criteria to determine the minimum wage. To this end, we have already filed Senate Bill No. 2140, which aims to establish regional minimum wage rates that meet living wage standards. This is essential to ensure that employees and their families have access to adequate nourishment, clothing, shelter, education, and overall well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.