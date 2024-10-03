Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Soluble Dietary Fibers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soluble dietary fibers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.53 billion in 2023 to $3.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased application in weight management products, rising demand in functional foods and beverages, incorporation in gluten-free products, development of clean label products, functional properties in food processing.

The soluble dietary fibers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in plant-based diets, government initiatives for healthy eating, integration in sports nutrition, sustainable sourcing practices, focus on mental health benefits.

Increasing demand from pharmaceuticals are expected to propel the growth of the soluble dietary fibers market. pharmaceuticals refer to the industry involved in the discovery, development, production, and distribution of drugs and medications used for medical treatment. As an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies recognize the importance of preventive healthcare, they actively promote soluble dietary fibers for their role in preventing and managing chronic diseases.

Key players in the market include Tate & Lyle plc, Nexira SAS, Roquette Freres SA, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, BENEO GmbH, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Inc., Lonza Group AG, Kerry Group plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FutureCeuticals Inc., Sensus BV, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Tereos SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd., SunOpta Inc., Fiberstar Inc., Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corporation, CP Kelco ApS, Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co. KG, Psyllium Labs LLC, Wacker Chemie AG, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Fenchem BioTech Ltd., CFF GmbH & Co. KG, Marshall Ingredients LLC, TIC Gums Inc., Batory Foods Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Nutri Pea Ltd., The Scoular Company, Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Emsland-Stärke Hunekuhl & Co. KG.

Major companies are strategically entering partnerships and collaborations with start-ups and mid-sized companies in the soluble dietary fiber market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

1) By Type: Inulin, Pectin, Beta-Glucan, Polydextrose, Maltrodextrin, Oligofructose, Arabinoxylan-Oligosaccharides (AXOS), Other Types

2) By Source: Fruit and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Nuts and Seeds, Other Sources

3) By Application: Functional Foods and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Soluble Dietary Fibers Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Soluble dietary fiber refers to a dietary fiber that dissolves in water to create a gel-like substance. Soluble dietary fiber is used to reduce the bad cholesterol level.

