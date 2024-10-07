FXBO Partners with ONSEC.io to Strengthen Forex CRM Security

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 7, 2024 / Business News / -- FXBO , a leading provider of forex customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with ONSEC.io , a renowned cybersecurity company specializing in comprehensive pentesting of web and mobile applications, APIs and infrastructures. This collaboration aims to enhance the security and efficiency of FXBO's CRM platform, delivering a superior experience for its clients.IntroductionFXBO has entered into a strategic partnership with ONSEC.io to integrate advanced cybersecurity measures into its forex CRM platform. Effective immediately, this partnership is set to enhance protection against cyber threats, ensuring the security and reliability that FXBO's clients demand.Enhancing Security and EfficiencyIn a move that underscores its commitment to client security and operational excellence, FXBO will leverage ONSEC's cutting-edge methodology to safeguard its CRM platform. ONSEC’s advanced security methodology, integrating manual expertise with automated scanning for thorough audits will bring an additional layer of protection, allowing FXBO clients to focus on their core business activities without concern for data breaches or cyber-attacks.Key Features of the Partnership Include:● Regular security audits (penetration tests): ONSEC’s penetration tests thoroughly assess FXBO's CRM platform and API, identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities to protect against sophisticated cyber threats.● Enhanced Reliability: The partnership ensures consistent and periodic service, fostering trust and confidence among FXBO's clientele."At FXBO, our clients' trust and security have always been paramount. Partnership with ONSEC allows us to elevate our commitment by incorporating their world-class security expertise and comprehensive pentesting methodology into our CRM platform." said Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO of FXBO. "This collaboration ensures that our clients can operate with confidence, knowing that their data and operations are safeguarded by their exceptional expertise. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents in elevating the security and efficiency of our services, further solidifying FXBO's position as a leader in the forex industry"Broader Implications for the IndustryThis partnership sets a new standard in the forex CRM industry, showcasing the importance of powerful cybersecurity measures in financial technology. By combining FXBO's comprehensive CRM capabilities with ONSEC's unparalleled security solutions, clients are assured of a seamless and secure experience."FXBO’s reputation as a leading CRM provider in the forex industry speaks for itself, and we are proud to partner with them. As brokers continue to grow, the importance of secure infrastructure becomes critical." said Alex Khalfin, Head of the Penetration Testing "This partnership empowers FXBO’s clients to focus on growth, knowing their platforms are well-protected from emerging threats."About FXBOFXBO serves over 200 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of ‘The Ultimate Forex CRM’ for a reason!About ONSECONSEC.io is a dedicated penetration testing boutique that secures web and mobile applications, APIs, cloud, and internal infrastructure. With over 15 years of experience, we help clients strengthen their security by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.Our team of security professionals holds OSCP certifications and continuously sharpens its skills through competitions like CTF and prestigious conferences such as Black Hat, HITB, and BSides. We are proud to work with leading technology providers like FXBO to protect their clients from emerging cyber threats proactively. At ONSEC.io, we don't just find security flaws—we partner with you to ensure your systems are protected, secure, and resistant.Contact InformationFor media inquiries or further information, please contact:

