Sports Protective Gear Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports protective gear market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $4.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to awareness of sports-related injuries, growth of organized sports leagues, rise in extreme and adventure sports, influence of professional athletes.

The sports protective gear market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising youth sports participation, sustainable and eco-friendly designs, expansion of action sports culture, rise of specialized protective gear, increasing disposable income, innovations in helmet design.

Growth Driver Of The Sports Protective Gear Market

The increased awareness of sports injuries is expected to propel the growth of the sports protective gear market in the coming years. Sports injuries refer to the physical harm or damage to the body that occurs during sports or exercise activities. These injuries can affect various parts of the body, including muscles, bones, joints, ligaments, and tendons. To optimize its efficacy in preventing injuries, players should wear the necessary protective gear for their particular sport and make sure it fits properly.

Key players in the market include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Oyj, ASICS Corp., Bauer Hockey LLC, BRG Sports Inc., Dunlop Sports Group Americas Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Vista Outdoor Inc., Yonex Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Rawlings Sporting Goods Compnay Inc., Riddell Sports Group Inc., Schutt Sports Group, Bell Sports Inc., Giro Sport Design Inc., K2 Sports LLC, Marker Volkl GmbH, Tecnica Group S.p.A., EssilorLuxottica SA, Zoggs International Ltd., DeMarini Sports Inc., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Head Sport GmbH, Helly Hansen AS, O'Neills Irish International Sports Company ltd.

Major companies operating in the sports protective gear market are adopting a strategic partnership approach aiming to provide industry-leading helmets and protective gear in the bicycle security sector, utilizing Hiplok's invention. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Type: Combine Sports Gear, Single Sports Protector

2) By Area Of Protecton: Head and Face, Trunk and Thorax, Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity

3) By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Stores, Multi-retail Stores, E-commerce Portals

4) By Application: Professionals, Hobbyist

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sports protective gear refers to protective equipment used by athletes and sportspersons to protect their fingers, knees, waists, ankles, and wrists. Sports protective gear increases joint stability, safeguards joints and muscles during physical activity, and stops secondary injuries.

