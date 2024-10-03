Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.79 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.4%

The Business Research Company

Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports nutrition ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.19 billion in 2023 to $5.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing health and fitness awareness, rise in sports participation, innovation in ingredient formulations, expansion of distribution channels, celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sports nutrition ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued focus on health and wellness, customization and personalization trends, globalization of sports nutrition brands, rising popularity of plant-based ingredients, government initiatives and regulations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market

The increase in the geriatric population is expected to boost the growth of the sports nutrition ingredients market going forward. The geriatric population refers to the percentage of people 65 and older to those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are employed. As people age, there is typically an increased awareness of health and wellness, with aging populations being more mindful of sustaining an active lifestyle and exploring nutritional solutions, including sports nutrition ingredients, to enhance their overall well-being.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Arla Food Ingredients Group P/S, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia Public Limited Company, Kemin Industries Inc., Lactalis Ingredients, Milk Specialties Company, Naturex SA, Agropur Ingredients LLC, Ajinomoto Company Inc., AMCO Proteins, Nexira Inc., Rousselot Inc., Tiancheng International Inc., Capsugel Inc., Compound Solutions Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Kerry Group plc, Sabinsa Corporation, Davisco Foods International Inc., International Dehydrated Foods Inc., ABH Pharma Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Mondelez International Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, The Simply Good Foods Co., Clif Bar & Company, MusclePharm Corporation, General Nutrition Centers Inc., Bulk Powders Ltd., BioTech USA Kft., Nutrabolt Corporation, Optimum Nutrition Inc., Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition Inc., Dymatize Enterprises LLC, MuscleTech Research and Development Inc., Cellucor Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, Redcon1 LLC.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Size?

Major companies operating in the sports nutrition ingredients market are developing innovative products such as whey proteins to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Whey proteins refer to a group of proteins derived from whey, the liquid portion of milk that separates during cheese production.

How Is The Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Sports Drinks, Sports Supplements, Sports Food

2) By Ingredient: Proteins, Carbohydrates, Vitamins and Minerals, Other Ingredients

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Offline Chanel

4) By Application: Bodybuilders, Pro or Amateur Athletes, Recreational Users, Lifestyle User

5) By End Use: Sports and Energy Beverages, Protein Powders, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Definition

Sports nutrition ingredients refer to substances that are frequently put into sports foods or marketed as supplements. It offers the energy needed to accomplish the specified sports activity.

Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sports nutrition ingredients market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sports nutrition ingredients market size, sports nutrition ingredients market drivers and trends, sports nutrition ingredients market major players and sports nutrition ingredients market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

